× The East Branch of the Ausable River between Upper Jay and AuSable Forks is slated for rehabilitation to ease flooding concerns and improve habitat.

AUSABLE FORKS | The Town of Jay is working on a rehabilitation plan for the East Branch of the Ausable River that might reduce the severity of Upper Jay ice jams that have grown more threatening in recent years.

The town is in the process of deciding how it will spend more than $1 million in flood-prevention aid, which is designed to avoid a repeat of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011.

PUBLIC HEARING

At a well-attended public hearing recently, residents were told that engineers and environmental groups have provided the town with a list of more than a dozen potential projects that will help restore the health of the river, making it less prone to flooding and more environmentally friendly.

Although many spots on the river need work, engineers and scientists recommended just a handful as being the most feasible and having the greatest positive impact. The town will decide which of these projects to proceed with; it’s hoped the first of the projects will be completed next summer.

Citizens who spoke at the meeting clearly favored a proposed project above the 9N bridge in Upper Jay where sheets of ice in the winter choke the riverbed and put those people living below on constant evacuation watch.

SIDE EFFECT

The objective of the Ausable rehabilitation program is not specifically to combat ice jams, but that could be a happy side effect for people who live in the path of thick slabs of unstoppable ice that are capable of substantial property damage. Town board members said that this winter Essex County spent $100,000 to dig a channel through the ice floe with heavy excavating machinery, to avoid a repeat of 2018, when the ice jam suddenly broke free and thundered down the river valley sweeping away everything in its path.

The Town of Jay received $1.1 million from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery last year for the creation of an East Branch Restoration Program. The Ausable River Association organized the team that successfully bid to study and organize the project. Although the initial grant will not fund more than a few of the needed projects, Ausable River Association executive director Kelley Tucker said she’s optimistic more grant money will be forthcoming. “We can make this happen, I do believe that,” she said.

From a hydrological standpoint, the East Branch is unhealthy because it has a number of pitches that are straight, wide, shallow and slow-moving, its flow artificially altered by an industrial past.

Healthy rivers are more narrow, with riffles, falls and holes, along with a swift current that efficiently flushes silt downstream.

‘REALLY HARD WINTER’

Along with being more prone to flooding, a sluggish river offers little in the way of habitat for fish, which is also a consideration in the East Branch rehabilitation. And, still water is quicker to freeze. Tucker asked the audience to compare the East Branch with much of the faster-moving West Branch.

“Greater velocity will move out ice and discourage the formation of more ice,” she said. “It’s a really hard winter when Monument Falls (on the West Branch) freezes.”

To repair the river, crews will add boulders and berms to the streambed that redirect the current, make the main channel deeper and more narrow and block secondary channels that produce islands. Tucker said the repairs look natural and provide better access to the water.

Residents said they wished the work could be done sooner, but were told that a lot of bureaucratic legwork has to take place before the digging can begin.