PLATTSBURGH | South Peru Street, from McKinley Avenue to Johnson Avenue will be closed to all traffic as of 9:00AM on Friday, January 3, 2020. This road will remain closed until further notice!

No further information has been provided at this time.

Also, Today, a section of Junction 374, near North Catherine Street and Boynton Avenue, will be reduced to one lane due to MLD work. The lane will be reopened around 4:00 p.m. this evening.