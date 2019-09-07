Road less traveled to be paved

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Alstead Hill Lane traces the route 19th century travelers wold have taken between Keene and Lake Placid.

KEENE | Alstead Hill Lane is an antique, the original wagon trail between Keene and Lake Placid, a route that would have been familiar to many an Adirondack legend, including abolitionist John Brown. In fact, the road almost claimed Brown’s life once, after he became stuck in a snowbank while trying to make it home to his North Elba farm the winter before his fateful raid on Harpers Ferry.

Known along its length as Old Mountain Road, it was built more than two centuries ago. Due to the harshness of the terrain it was never popular, and at the time of the Civil War it was replaced by the Cascade Road along the lakes, what is now Route 73.

Most of Old Mountain Road was subsequently abandoned, but not all of it. Alstead Hill Lane follows Old Mountain up out of Keene to the west. At some point the macadam ends, and Alstead Hill Lane transitions to pitted dirt, which very much has the feel of an old cart path burrowing into the forest.

Now, the Town of Keene has plans to pave Alstead Hill Lane, and at last week’s monthly board meeting, residents voiced mixed feelings about the project. Some were ready to say goodbye and good riddance to the dirt and fine dust that coats cars and seeps in beneath windowsills. To others, however, paving Alstead Hill Lane seemed like putting vinyl siding on a log cabin — practical perhaps, but sad nonetheless.

“Personally and emotionally I like a dirt road,” said Board member Teresa Cheetham-Palen, whose Adirondack Rock and River Guide Service sits at the spot Alstead Hill Lane peters out and becomes an arm of the Jackrabbit Cross Country Ski Network. “But personal and emotional feelings might not be the best basis for making a decision.”

The town had begun to grade and ditch the road for subsequent paving, when the public took notice — and began to have second thoughts.

Traffic has increased on the road, as the Jackrabbit trail is a popular access point for skiers, hikers and rock climbers. That makes paving more necessary. Town of Keene Highway Superintendent Scott Smith also said the town could lose about $29,000 in funding it stops the project now.

And some don’t want it to stop. “I’m not a complainer — I only call about dust once or twice a year,” said one resident who lives on the road. “But if it doesn’t get paved I’m going to call a lot more often.”

But others said there may be good reasons not to pave the road, citing potential drainage problems, higher maintenance costs and excessive speed. “I know it’s inevitable, and it will probably make things better — but people are going to fly down that hill,” a resident said.

Smith said he would take those concerns into consideration, and the board ultimately decided to continue with the project as planned. “There was a good reason that we decided to pave Alstead Hill Lane and we ought to pave it,” said board member Bob Biesemeyer.

After the meeting, Ron Konowitz, a long-time resident of the road, said he was sorry the road will be paved. The dirt was a connection to the past, he said, to the days of John Brown and some of the first Adirondack settlers. It’s a connection Konowitz said he was sad to see go.