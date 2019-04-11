Road paving, reconstruction projects revealed

× A Warren County Public Works crew tackles a repaving project several years ago on Library Avenue in Warrensburg. Last week, county Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos identified 17 road paving and reconstruction projects that will be undertaken this year — and the work on a few of the roadways may begin in several weeks. The county is upgrading more of its roadways due to receiving about $2.2 million more in sales tax revenue than expected.

QUEENSBURY | Robust sales tax revenue for Warren County is leading to more of its rough roadways to be paved this summer, if not earlier.

On April 5, Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos revealed an expanded list of 20 roads to have stretches repaved or reconstructed this year — and 17 of these projects are located in the northern rural towns.

One additional project, perhaps the highest-profile task, is to completely reconstruct Main Street in the hamlet of North Creek from state Route 28 to the town hall. This work to fully replace about a half-mile of roadway had been delayed for several years to allow new water lines to be installed. Hajos said a contractor will be tackling the project this summer.

Recently, the county Board of Supervisors decided to commit an additional $832,000 to road repaving and reconstruction, so the budget for such upgrades now totals about $3.8 million in local, state and federal funding.

The extra money devoted to road upgrades was prompted by an increase in 2018 of about 5.5 percent in sales tax revenue, resulting in $2.2 million more in available county funds than budgeted for the year.

This latter roadway will be subjected to full reconstruction due to repeated freezing and thawing this last winter, Hajos said.

A number of other roadways, including Olmstedville Road in Chester, are to receive temporary repairs, pending more extensive upgrades in upcoming seasons.

In addition to scattered pothole repairs throughout all the area towns, Warren County has scheduled crews to seal pavement cracks along 20 miles of their roadways.

Also, the Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee voted last week to commit a total of $2.57 million toward three projects to replace culverts — one under 13th Lake Road in Johnsburg, one carrying Bennie Brook under Call Street in Lake Luzerne and another taking Finkle Brook under Horicon Avenue in Bolton.