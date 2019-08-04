Road remake

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Christina Minkler, an engineer and vice president of JMT New York Inc., stands with one of the options for reconfiguring Bridge Road.

CROWN POINT | A small section of Bridge Road near the Crown Point Historic Site may be reconfigured, depending on whether or not the project can get funding. The irony of the problem isn’t that the highway is too bad, it’s that it’s too good.

Drivers crossing the Champlain Bridge, which has a speed limit of 45 mph, naturally accelerate on the New York side, where the road widens and is a straight shot into the Crown Point peninsula. It’s a productive area for police, who like to snag speeders who assume the speed limit is 55.

In fact, the speed limit doesn’t increase, it actually drops to 30, which catches motorists heading in both directions unaware, said Christina Minkler, an engineer and vice president of JMT New York Inc. Residents say catching speeders in this stretch is like shooting fish in a barrel.

The state says about 3,200 vehicles pass through the area each day. There as also a set of campground and visitor center entrances that can be confusing.

The other problem is that Bridge Road, also known as Route 185, splits the Crown Point Historic Site in half, with a campground and historic lighthouse on one side, and the 18th century ruins of British and French forts on the other. Ideally, motorists will be less inclined to zip on by without realizing the importance of the ground they’re passing through.

“We’re trying to give people a sense of place, that this is an important place to be,” Minkler said.

At a public hearing sponsored this month by the nonprofit Lakes to Locks Passage, Minkler said there are three potential options for improving the half-mile stretch. One would simply narrow the road lanes from 12 feet to 11 feet and narrow the shoulders from 12 feet to five feet. The more narrow shoulder would still be accommodating to bicycles, Minkler said.

The other two options would divide the highway as it goes through the historic site with either raised or lowered medians with plantings to create a parkway feel.

The costs are $820,000 for the first option, with the divided-highway options ranging from $1.6 million to $2.2 million.

The speed limit would be unchanged, but there would be more posted warnings of a speed zone ahead.

Crown Point Historic Site Manager Lisa Polay said she’s also hoping for better-marked pedestrian crossings. “Ideally we want to create a safe corridor,” she said. “Visitors don’t see a distinction between the site and the campground, and we need better places for people to cross safely.”

A dropbox link to the proposals can be found at dropbox.com/s/ja295mtu4i7aje1/Bridge%20Rd%20Final%20Draft%20Report%20and%20Appendices_Combined_5-30-19.pdf?dl=0.