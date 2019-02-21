Road to close in Hague

× Route 9N has been restricted to one lane since a retaining wall along Lake George gave way in December. Photo by Tim Rowland

HAGUE | New York Route 9N in Hague will be closed for about three months as the Department of Transportation makes a difficult fix to a section of highway that is in danger of sliding into Lake George.

The state closed the road down to one lane in early December after the lakeside shoulder caved in along 100 feet of highway south of its intersection with Route 8.

“The closure — just south of the Hague town beach park and Route 9N’s intersection with Route 8 — will be between Streeter Hill and Holman Hill Road and Dock Road,” the DOT wrote in a release. “During the work, Streeter Hill Road and Holman Hill Road will only be accessible by motorists from the north; Dock Road will only be accessible from the south.”

The closure dates are expected to run from Monday, Feb. 25, to Thursday, May 23.

Due to a “sudden and immediate threat,” the plan received an emergency approval from the Adirondack Park Agency Dec. 31, APA deputy director Rick Weber said at the board’s February meeting.

Weber said a section of retaining wall had failed, dumping debris and fill into the lake. He said a lag wall will have to be built to buttress the existing stone wall before it can be rebuilt.