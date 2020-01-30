× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Chamber-Biz-Awards-Event_2 Employees from Boire Benner Group, an Internet marketing service, were among the many on hand who took a trip back in time at the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards.

PLATTSBURGH | Hundreds of businesspeople from around the area came out to honor achievements in 2019 while looking forward to the new decade at the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s 108th annual business awards dinner held at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh.

The scene looked like a page from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” with people dressing up to match the theme of the night: roaring twenties re-mix. But that theme went well beyond the attire for the evening.

“We have positioned ourselves over the last 20 years for the next 20 years,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas remarked. “And the best is yet to come, not just because we are roaring as a region. It’s because we are roaring as individual businesses and organizations and community leaders, and tonight is an opportunity to celebrate that collective roaring.”

Photo by Brian Happel Chamber-Biz-Awards-Event_3 Workers from Primelink show off their 1920’s style.

Each year, the event gives companies around the region a chance to catch up, network and pay tribute to the good work being done by local employers and their employees in the community.

“This business community, I don’t think there’s a better one,” Jacqueline Kelleher, who is an attorney at Stafford Owens and received the 2020 Businessperson of the Year award, said. “Everyone’s got such positive attitudes and everybody is so hard working and committed to advancing the region.”

Five other awards were handed out: Hudson Headwaters Health Network was recognized as 2020 Business of the Year; Loreman’s Embroidery, Engraving and Screenprinting received the 2020 Small Business of the Year award; Gaelan Trombley of Kavanaugh Realty earned the 2020 Trailblazer award; the 2020 Economic Development Partner of the Year went to Greg Hart from the Workforce Development Group; and John Vermette of Spencer ARL picked up the 2019 Chairman’s Award.

Photo by Brian Happel Chamber-Biz-Awards-Event Billy Jones New York Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) addresses the audience.

“To see the awardees come up, and you see that emotion in their faces,” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) commented. “They put their work into it. Anybody that’s been involved in a small business, they know what it takes. Often times, it’s your life. It’s not just a job, it’s your life, and it’s your family’s life.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21st District), Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, Village of Champlain Mayor Janet McFetridge and Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10).

Photo by Brian Happel Chamber-Biz-Awards-Event_4 “Roaring Twenties” came alive at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh.

One of the chamber’s major focal points is building relationships in Quebec. That was also front and center at the event, with two members of the Consulate General of Canada, Consul Meghan Sunderland and Trade Commissioner Linda Soltis, on hand for the event.

It’s those kind of relationships that the award winners noted make such a big difference to the region.

“The North Country Chamber of Commerce is an incredible asset,” said Kelleher. “They serve as a focal point for businesses to work together and grow and develop opportunities.” ■