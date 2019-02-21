ROOST proposes bed tax increase, ‘Community Enhancement Fund’

× Expand File photo ROOST CEO James McKenna and Chief of Staff Mary Jane Lawrence proposed a change to the Essex County Occupancy Tax Law, which would increase the tax by 2 percent and direct that additional revenue to a “Community Enhancement Fund.”

ELIZABETHTOWN | A proposal to increase the county’s tax on hotel rooms by 2 percent and direct that new revenue to fund local capital projects was put forward by the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) Monday.

If approved by the Essex County Board of Supervisors, a plan to increase the county’s tax on hotels and short-term rentals from 3 to 5 percent will move ahead.

According to county Manager Dan Palmer and county Treasurer Mike Diskin, the state legislature would then need to authorize a change in home rule legislation to allow for an occupancy tax increase.

Last year, the county’s occupancy tax generated $2,869,255 in revenue. ROOST CEO James McKenna believes a 2 percent increase would generate $2 million in additional revenue, which could be directed to town-level projects like bike paths and wayfinding signage.

“Done right, we think this will actually grow business,” McKenna told supervisors Monday.

USE OF FUNDS

Currently, the county retains 5 percent of all occupancy tax revenue, and the rest, 95 percent, is directed to ROOST.

As part of ROOST’s proposal, approximately $1.7 million of the new revenue generated through a tax increase would be designated for a Community Enhancement Fund (CEF) designed to steer money toward projects in the Lake Champlain, Schroon Lake, Whiteface and High Peaks regions.

An additional $97,715 would be used to fund administration of the CEF. ROOST Chief of Staff Mary Jane Lawrence said the creation of a CEF would likely require setting up regional committees of five to seven people to vet project applications.

The county Treasurer’s Office would retain an additional $102,858.

Supervisors on the Economic Development committee moved the proposal on to Ways and Means, the next step before reaching the full board at the next regular session March 4.

SUPERVISORS REACT

Not everyone is satisfied with the plan as proposed.

Minerva Town Supervisor Stephen McNally said that rather than entrusting a committee to look over applications to receive CEF funding, the revenue should be doled out directly to each town.

“I think that personally, if this money was split up directly to the towns, that would be better,” he said.

McNally said he was “totally against” the creation of regional committees and said that town governments know best where the money would do the most good.

McNally also took issue with the High Peaks region — the towns of North Elba, Keene and St. Armand — receiving the lion’s share of the new revenue, an estimated $1.4 million. That’s compared to a projected $85,000 to 90,000 boost for the other three regions.

Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava noted that no towns apart from Wilmington and North Elba have single destinations to attract tourists.

“I think it’s a good approach,” he said.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland said outlying towns are already spending money on attracting visitors anyway.

“We’re already in the Hunger Games for tourists,” he said, adding that towns in a particular area would be able to bolster their existing advertising budgets and marketing efforts by working together on a cohesive strategy.

“The sum of all of our coordinated efforts is better than one town alone,” he said.