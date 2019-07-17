ROOST unveils new Lake Placid website

× Expand Photo provided The landing page for the new Lake Placid website, now with mobile translation.

LAKE PLACID | The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) has launched LakePlacid.com, a revamped, mobile-friendly website designed to promote tourism to the region.

The site features extensive, easy-to-navigate listings of local lodging and dining options, special event listings, entertainment options and an emphasis on outdoor activities for all seasons.

Catherine Ericson, regional marketing manager for Lake Placid, noted that the site’s features make navigation for tourists better than ever, including direct hotel bookings, videos and prominent event listings.

“The all-new search feature makes it very easy for travelers to find exactly what they are looking for, with the option to refine the search to find specific types of activities,” Ericson said.

Designed with mobile use in mind, the new site’s layout works as dynamically on a device as it does on a full-size screen, providing users with easy access to the stories and activities they are most interested in, including social media and hotel bookings.

Business listings now feature free photo listings, helping to continue to drive tourist interest in local hotels, restaurants, attractions and shops. Local businesses interested in being featured on the site should contact ROOST.