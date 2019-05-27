Rotary International Fishing Classic to return

PLATTSBURGH | Members of the Plattsburgh Rotary Club have announced that the third-annual Rotary International Fishing Classic will be held on Lake Champlain Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first- through fifth-place fish by weight in three divisions: 1) lake trout, 2) walleye and 3) land-locked Atlantic salmon, steelhead or brown trout.

First prize is guaranteed to be at least $1,000 for each division, with cash prizes to be determined by the cash pool. First- through third-place winners must be present at the awards ceremony at the Naked Turtle in Plattsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Plus, any registered angler who visits a weigh station during the classic will be eligible to win up to $25,000 in the SeaComm Federal Credit Union High Five Contest at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Weigh stations will be located at Plattsburgh Marina, Indian Bay Marina in Westport, the Port Henry boat access ramp and Essex Marina in New York. Vermont weigh stations will be located at Perkins Pier in downtown Burlington and Apple Island Marina in South Hero (pending final approval.) Fish will be weighed starting at 8 a.m. Friday.

Fees are $50 each or $20 for anglers age 15 and under. Teams pay an additional $50 fee and may have two to four members, each registered individually, including a captain who will name all team members on his or her application.

Anglers may register online at plattsburghrotary.org, by calling 1-877-519-7942 before 5 p.m. May 30 or by U.S. mail with a check or money order made out to “Plattsburgh Rotary” or credit card postmarked on or before May 29.

Money raised from the tournament is donated to various organizations and charities in the Plattsburgh area, including The United Way, Interfaith Food Shelf, United Way of the Adirondack Region, North Country Honor Flight, Salvation Army, Clinton County Firefighters Association Fire Safety House, “Heart Smart” Program, D.A.R.E. Program of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh YMCA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, high school Model U.N., Battle of Plattsburgh and CVPH Foundation.

For more information, contact Peter Cadieux at pcadieux@financialguide.com or 518-563-0391.