Rouses Point awarded $213K for rec revamp

ROUSES POINT | The Village of Rouses Point was recently awarded $213,000 to revamp the local sports fields, playgrounds and park infrastructure.

The new grant comes via last month’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Awards, the annual state event where hundreds of millions of dollars in grants, subsidies and incentives are awarded.

“It’s going to allow us to improve things that are used by the whole community, and a lot of the outer communities,” Mayor Thomas Batha said. “We will be able to keep our facilities upgraded and current.”

The money will be used for a number of recreation-related updates. A new playground will be purchased to replace the existing, decades-old equipment that has fallen into disrepair; new fences will be installed around fields to improve spectator safety; and the courts, baseball fields and soccer fields will be resurfaced and re-leveled, according to Village Administrator Steve Peters.

“It’s an honor to receive this funding,” said Peters.

Peters noted that the application process for the REDC Awards is highly competitive.

“For us to be awarded, I think, says a lot,” he said.

Since 2011, more than $6.1 billion has been awarded to more than 7,300 projects statewide, according to Empire State Development.

The North Country region as a whole garnered $64.8 million for 70 projects last month. Clinton County alone received more than $4.1 million, and the City of Plattsburgh, more than $1.6 million.

The awards last week bring the total funds received by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council to $614 million since 2011.

Batha said that the upgrades in Rouses Point will kickstart after the village receives the state funding. He hopes to move forward with some of the projects in mid-to-late 2019.