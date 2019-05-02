Rouses Point taxes to decline 6.1 percent

ROUSES POINT | Taxes in the Village of Rouses Point are slated to decline this year.

The village board last month adopted a $6.1 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Attached is a property tax decrease of more than 6.1 percent, from $4.25 per $1,000 in assessed value to $3.99.

For a person whose home is assessed at $100,000, this translates to a tax cut of $26.

Mayor Thomas Batha says the village was able to decrease taxes as a result of continued savings through the elimination of the one-man Rouses Point Police Department — which was abolished in 2017 as part of the Clinton County Shared Services Plan, and was expected to save the village roughly $156.086 annually — and the Rouses Point Village Court, which was shuttered in 2016.

“With those two services taken away from the village, I felt it was only proper to give away some of that money back to the taxpayers,” he told The Sun.

Batha said in a statement that between those two changes, the village has saved approximately $185,000 annually.

“The financial health of the village remains strong,” he said.

“All departments are fully funded and the normal amount of public works projects are funded, which will be completed.”

The village’s fire department budget will increase by more than $33,000. The EMS budget will also increase by roughly $7,000.

“That’s a pretty substantial percentage of the general fund. But there’s nothing we can do,” he told The Sun, noting that the increase in costs are in part because of state mandates. “They’re providing good fire protection.”

PROJECTS

Three roads will undergo construction this year: Pine and Academy streets will be reconstructed and repaved, according to Batha, and “a significant portion” of Maple Street will also be repaved.

“Hundreds of feet of sidewalks will be replaced this summer, where needed throughout the village,” he said.

And upgrades to the village’s recreational infrastructure will continue.

A new playground is set to be installed, the village soccer fields re-leveled, the baseball dugout reconstructed and new fencing is expected to be put in for the new pickleball courts.

“We will finish up details on the massive 2018 recreation center overhaul,” Batha said. “A new girls’ locker room will be constructed as well.

“It’s going to be very appealing to the public. It’s one of our show places in Rouses Point. We’re trying to upgrade it every which way we can.”

The village’s electric and water rates will remain flat. The sewer rates will increase by $1, from $37 to $38 per month.