Royal Winter Pageant winners crowned

× Expand Photo provided The winners of the 2018 Royal Winter Pageant have been announced. Pictured from left: Lydia Trybendis, Avery Bain, Isabelle Burroughs, Sarah Defelice, Abigail LaFountain and Jennifer O’Neill.

TICONDEROGA | The winners of the 2018 Royal Winter Pageant have been crowned.

This year’s program, which saw girls in grades 3-12 compete for duchess, princess and queen titles, carried a theme of “Sweet Dreams.”

At the elementary level, Lydia Trybendis was named duchess, Avery Bain was named princess and Isabelle Burroughs was named queen.

Sarah Defelice was awarded duchess, Abigail LaFountain was awarded princess and Jennifer O’Neill was awarded queen at the middle school level.

Winners were given a sash, crown, trophy, flowers and cash prize. All girls received a participation gift.

Pageant participants raised $1,722 toward veteran banners in Ticonderoga and Port Henry, which will allow members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to purchase nearly six banners for local families.

The girls also raised $1,068 in bottle money and donated half to Thomas John Hurley and his family in Crown Point. Altogether, the pageant has raised $16,878 in eight years for the local community.

Jamie Harrington, creator and director of the program, said she appreciates the community’s support and hopes more girls participate next year, particularly at the high school level.

The Royal Winter Pageant program is open to the girls who live in Ticonderoga, Putnam, St. Mary’s, Crown Point and Moriah school districts. In addition to the titles and participation gifts, girls who take part in the pageant may earn a community service award or a $100 bottle challenge gift.