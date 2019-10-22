Runnings opens in Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Full house: Customers lined up to purchase on-sale items at the Running’s grand opening.

PLATTSBURGH | The new Plattsburgh store, Runnings, held a ribbon-cutting Friday, Oct. 11, to celebrate its grand opening. Located at 57 Centre Drive, the former location for K-Mart, Runnings has a variety of clothing, footwear, sporting goods, outdoor selections, toys, power equipment and more. At the event, employees and sponsors alike gathered to officially announce the opening of the store.

“Today we’re marking its official opening of the doors,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “I can tell you looking around, there’s a lot of smiles on the customers’ faces. They seem to have just about everything you can imagine under this roof today.”

The grand opening took place between Oct. 9 to 13, and different sales and activities were offered during that time. Oct. 9 was Senior Citizens Day, where those over the age of 62 received 10 percent off all purchases. The next day, the first 50 people who arrived received a free Runnings bag and a $10 coupon. Military, police, firefighters and EMTs received 10 percent off regular-priced merchandise that day as well. Over the weekend, Runnings had handouts, animals to pet, balloon animals, food and chainsaw carving.

Customers filled up the store on the day of the ribbon-cutting to check out the new products and sales.

“I love it, I got everything advertised that was on sale today,” shopper Bill Baker said. “I’m very happy.”

The company was founded in 1947 in Minnesota and has since made its way to the North Country. Runnings is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.