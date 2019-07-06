Safety Expo returns to Plattsburgh

× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Morris Goals were set by OSHA to complete more than 30,000 safety inspections by fall. The main idea is to create a safer and more equipped for emergencies workplace for employees.

PLATTSBURGH | The Northern Adirondack Safety and Health Council and the North Country Chamber of Commerce hosted its sixth-annual Safety Expo, where those who came listened to professionals speak and give presentations on Preventing Significant Injuries and Fatalities (SIFs). The expo took place June 27 at the Westside Ballroom and covered a wide variety of safety topics in different workplace or everyday environments.

One specific safety topic discussed that applies to nearly everyone with a license was distracted driving, led by the New York State (NYS) Trooper Jason Barlow. Most people, when hearing the term “distracted driving,” often think of driving and texting or using a phone in any way; however, there is much more that distracts drivers that may not even be illegal.

“You’re doing more than one thing at the same time,” Barlow said about multitasking in the car. “By the time you put your foot on the gas pedal, that’s two things you’re doing - straighten your leg out and squeeze the pedal down. Then you have your hands on the wheel, that’s a third thing. You’re steering it, that’s the fourth thing. And when you’re driving, you’re supposed to pay attention to the road, that’s five things.”

Barlow said that the majority of drivers he’s pulled over were for distracted driving from something specific inside the car. Whether it be swerving while changing the radio station to looking back at friends and talking to even reading a newspaper while driving, Barlow has pulled over a lot of distracted drivers.

When it comes to being pulled over, there is a chart that shows the amount of points drivers will get on their licenses based on the degree of violation committed by the driver. For example, a common violation that drivers are caught for - speeding, which, under 10 miles gains them three points and a court date. However, something that can be considered more dangerous, such as texting and driving or failing to stop for a school bus, can gain five points on the license. It takes more than 18 months to get rid of one point alone.

However, when it comes to DUIs and DWIs, there are no points. Instead, anyone caught driving under the influence will be arrested, charged and have their license taken away for a determined amount of time.

Available for the public to try were “drunk goggles” of varying levels that warped the vision of whoever tried them on. Barlow gave each person who tried them on a ball and asked them to bounce it and catch it. As the goggles became more warped, representing higher blood-alcohol levels, it became harder to catch the ball and peoples’ movements became more exaggerated.

“Alcohol, in its depressive phase, affects the minor muscles, especially in the eyes,” Barlow said, stating that that’s why police tend to look at people’s eyes when they are suspected of drunken driving - to see if they are bouncing around. “If your eyes are fluttering, the minute details of you keeping a ton vehicle in control drops down very quickly, and your reaction time.”

Safe and Sound Week upcoming

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be hosting its third-annual Safe and Sound Week Aug. 12 through 18 in an attempt to promote safe work practices in the North Country.

The “Take 3 in 30 Challenge” is a challenge for management to make three actions toward making a safer and more efficient work environment within 30 days.

OSHA Assistant Regional Administrator Micheal Levy said the institution’s goal is to shift the “safety curve” to encourage more employers to actively uphold and seek better workplace protection and more efficient health programs in the future.

“We need to do something more,” Levy said. “We believe that every workplace should have a safety and health program that makes a difference in the lives of its workers.”

The goal set at the Safety Expo was to get a number of local businesses to host activities during Safe and Sound Week, submit a voluntary protection program (VPP) application and request on-site consultations. Participating businesses will use the hashtag #SafeAndSoundAtWork to promote their activities and will receive a challenge coin upon completion.

These safety and health programs include management leadership, worker participation and a systematic way to find and fix hazards. Levy expects OSHA to complete around 32,680 inspections by the end of this October to September fiscal year.

For more information, contact Micheal Levy at levy.mike@dol.gov or visit the OSHA website at osha.gov/safeandsoundweek.