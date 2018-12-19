Sales tax revenue discrepancies irks supers

× Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty called Warren County’s current sales tax revenue a “grave injustice” at a recent county board of supervisors meeting. Photo by Thom Randall

QUEENSBURY | Controversy has erupted among Warren County supervisors over the distribution of sales tax revenue to the county’s municipalities, and the issue may have substantial political repercussions.

A portion of the sales tax revenues are returned to towns quarterly on the basis of their share of the total assessed valuation of each town’s properties.

As such, towns with a substantial number of expensive lakefront homes receive the largest rebates in sales tax.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty has complained often in recent years that Warren County’s sales tax revenue isn’t distributed on a fair basis — towns with the lakefront property are now receiving overly generous sums of sales tax revenue, he said, benefiting the wealthy — while the towns with little or no lakefront property are receiving paltry amounts, hurting residents of modest means.

Geraghty has cited the example that over the first three quarters of 2018, Bolton received $1,421 per resident in sales tax revenue, while Warrensburg received $161 per resident.

Hague received $1,654 in sales tax revenue per resident and Horicon, $912.

The figures are likely to be 30 percent higher.

Ron Conover, supervisor of the town of Bolton, has rebutted these complaints with assertions that the residents of towns with lakefront property have been paying the bulk of the county’s property taxes, so the sales tax revenue rebates are proportionate and fair.

‘GRAVE INJUSTICE’

While to date the debate has been relatively low-key over what is fair in sales tax revenue distribution, discussion has recently been more strident.

This week, former Queensbury at-large supervisor Mark Westcott broadcast an email on the issue titled “Grave Injustice,” borrowing a phrase from Geraghty’s October speech to the county Board of Supervisors.

The issue also has the potential of creating divisions in the county board as well as prompting an upheaval in county leadership.

Last week, Queensbury at-large supervisor Doug Beaty reaffirmed his candidacy to replace Conover in January as chairman of the board, and he cited changing the sales tax revenue distribution formula as one of his campaign objectives.

Beaty said he supports changing the distribution formula so it’s 50 percent based on a town’s population and 50 percent on property value, a change that would shift substantial revenue from towns with lakefront properties to those towns without.

“Since 80 percent of Warren County residents will benefit from a redistribution like this, it’s a no-brainer,” he said. “This is where a little bit of common sense goes a long way. When we don’t use common sense, it leads to the county taxpayers taking it in the shorts financially. The bottom line is, let’s just be fair.”

He said the sales tax issue has fueled his campaign.

“I have a cross section of support among Democrats and independents as well as Republicans — because they want a fair and equal playing field,” he said.

What’s fair, however, is a contentious issue. Conover offered his views this week.

“Yes, some towns receive more in sales tax, but that’s because they pay a far greater share of the cost of local government,” he said. “If you took all the sales tax revenue and put it against the $45 million tax levy, it would be exactly proportional. So with the proposed redistribution of revenue, you are arbitrarily picking winners and losers.”

But Geraghty contends that the communities that generate the most sales tax revenue — and have a greater number of residents buying goods and paying accompanying sales tax — should be the ones getting a greater share of sales tax revenue.

“I can’t see that a lakefront resident who is getting $1,654 back in sales tax revenue works any harder or pays any more sales tax dollars than anyone who lives in Warrensburg year-round,” he said.

Geraghty noted that Warrensburg is the most populous town in the county — and it is a commercial hub of northern Warren County, generating lots of sales tax revenue — but its residents aren’t receiving a fair share of the money.

Conover said using population as a factor in a distribution formula was not inherently fair.

“One community shouldn’t get more than their share because they have the votes,” he said.

Conover added that revenue and its distribution was merely one part of a complex issue of taxation, and shouldn’t be subject to a different formula than the one determining how taxes are levied in the first place.

“Why should taxpayers in Horicon, Bolton, or Hague pay more than their fair share?” he said of the redistribution proposals. “If this is your approach, you are moving from a rational system into a political abyss.”

BY THE TOWN

Under a new redistribution of sales tax revenue according to a formula based 50 percent on population and 50 percent on assessed value — which a number of county leaders are now calling for, here’s the resulting shift in income among various towns, either reducing or increasing their tax burden. (Gains in revenue are positive figures, and losses are negative):

Bolton - $1.56 million

Lake George -$701,266

Hague -$566,628

Horicon -$500,600

Chester -$204,262

Johnsburg -$46,440

Stony Creek +11,863

Thurman +$70,359

Lake Luzerne +$264,503

Warrensburg +448,533

Glens Falls +1.29 million

Queensbury + 1.49 million