Salmon Fry found in Boquet

ELIZABETHTOWN | Salmon are back. At least, for scientists and anglers, this past summer’s findings in the Lake Champlain Basin give a new hope for the species.

This summer, after more than 150 years, Salmon fry were found in the North Branch of the Boquet River. This discovery is one of less than a handful of naturally-reproducing Atlantic salmon that have been recorded in nearly two centuries. Most scientists agree that the removal of the Willsboro Dam just a few years ago - in conjunction with the restoration initiative - has been helpful to restoring the once abundant fish to local waters.

INTERNATIONAL YEAR OF THE SALMON

Coincidentally, the International Year of the Salmon is being recognized all over the world in 2019. The International Year of the Salmon (IYS) is a conservation effort that is led by the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization (NASCO) and the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission (NPAFC). The focal year of the IYS is 2019, with activities continuing into 2022. Its Atlantic Chapter is headed from Scotland but has several organizations in league with their focus; including the LCBP in Canada and the United States. The Salmon fry discovery in the Boquet is almost symbolic to scientists involved in the International Year of the Salmon that have been diligent in conservation efforts to restore the salmon back to waters all over the world.

“The International Year of the Salmon comes at an exciting time for Atlantic salmon restoration in the Lake Champlain Basin. The recent confirmation of natural reproduction and new advances in restoration science are good reason to celebrate this magnificent species,” said Dr. Eric Howe, the Lake Champlain Basin Program (LCBP) Director, from the July 2019 press release posted on the LCBP website.

LAKE CHAMPLAIN BASIN PROGRAM, GENERATIONS OF RESTORATION

The LCBP out of Grand Isle, VT is a “Congressionally-designated initiative to restore and protect Lake Champlain and its surrounding watershed.” They “work with partners in New York, Vermont, and Québec to coordinate and fund efforts to address challenges in the areas of phosphorus pollution, toxic substances, biodiversity, aquatic invasive species, and climate change.”

Jim Brangan, Cultural Heritage and Recreation Coordinator with the LCBP spoke to The Sun.

“U.S. Fish and Wildlife and New York Department of Conservation have been working together since 1971 to reintroduce salmon to the rivers and the Lake Champlain watershed. There are reports from colonial-era soldiers of horses refusing to cross streams teeming with salmon and use of pitchforks to catch them, with ease. There was one report from the Boquet River area that a 20 pound salmon was traded for a plug of tobacco – that is worth $600 in our modern day.”

“What’s great about the International Year of the Salmon is that the work has spanned generations and will continue to do so, vital information and what works and doesn’t, will pass on to continue these efforts,” Brangan continued.

Dams were built along the rivers around the industrial age. For Vermont and the Winooski River, and for New York, and the Boquet River, the “vestiges of our industrial past” or dams used for several types of industry around the turn of the 18th century have been being removed in recent years. This has led to the recent finding of salmon. First, in the Winooski River, and now in the Northern Boquet.

With the Rome Dam dismantling last year, it also remains to be seen if the salmon will present in that river. “The Au Sable River definitely has a viable habitat for this fish,” said Brangan.

SALMON IMPACT

NASCO explains that, “Salmon are an important biological and economic resource throughout the North Pacific and North Atlantic Oceans and the Baltic Sea (collectively referred to as the ‘salmosphere’).”

The decline in salmon is a worldwide concern. Climate change and the leftovers of industry upon their spawning waters have contributed to that decline, as well as other human impacts.

For now, the Boquet salmon fry gives encouragement and hope to the future of the species. The apex predator fish with “fight in them,” that are often described as fun to catch, has re-entered our ecosystem and can give insight into the future of the species and what steps to take next.