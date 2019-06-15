Salmon make a comeback

× Expand Photo provided Bill Ardren will be speaking June 21 at the Hancock House on efforts to restore the Atlantic salmon fishery to Lake Champlain.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society (THS) will host award-winning scientist Bill Ardren on Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. to speak on efforts to restore a once-thriving salmon fishery to Lake Champlain.

The talk will be part of an exhibit on “Salmon and People,” that is running from June 1 through June 21 at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, in Ticonderoga. The exhibit is provided by the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, as part of 2019 being the International Year of the Salmon.

“Lake Champlain was home to a vibrant population of land-locked salmon for many years,” said THS President Bill Dolback. “Sadly, overfishing, the construction of dams and habitat loss caused salmon to all but disappear by the mid-1800s. The reintroduction is an historic event, and we are pleased to be able to present this important exhibit and program.”

Speaker Ardren, according to a THS press release, is a senior fish biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Northeast Region, and has been at the forefront of research and efforts to overcome multiple conservation problems.

These are as far ranging as vitamin deficiency in fish to the effect of chemical odorants that influence the fish in returning to spawning grounds. The results of these and other conservation solutions has been highlighted by the first documented natural reproduction of salmon in over 150 years in two tributaries to Lake Champlain — the Winooski River in Vermont in 2016 and in the Boquet River in New York in 2017.

His work won Ardren the Rachel Carson Award for Exemplary Scientific Accomplishment at the March 2019 North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference.

According to the New York Department of Conservation, landlocked salmon were once “so abundant that spearing them was easy and netting could result in catches of more than 100 fish per boat on a good night.” But by 1900, Atlantic salmon were all but extinct from New York State waters.

Norm St. Pierre, owner of Norm’s Bait and Tackle in Crown Point, said salmon is once again popular with anglers who commonly reel in three- to five-pounders, with an occasional fish reaching 10 pounds.

The traveling exhibit may be viewed during regular Hancock House Museum hours, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week. Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program on June 21, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com.