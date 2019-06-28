Saluting the miners

Photo provided An image of what the miner’s sculpture would look like in downtown Port Henry.

PORT HENRY | Not counting a mountain of mine tailings the color of a foggy day, and some industrial architecture that seems not to fit in along the shoreline of the recreation-minded Adirondack Coast, there is little that draws attention to the storied past of Port Henry and environs.

It is a past that came to an abrupt halt in 1971 with the closure of the iron-ore operation owned by Republic Steel, an event that is still fresh in the minds of an aging population, but is just a rumor to younger generations and unknown entirely to passing tourists.

Thousands of men dug millions of tons of iron ore out of the low hills and then shipped it off to become part of a foundation of steel that shaped much of 20th century America.

It is a past that a committee of Moriah residents do not want to lose, and to that end they are collecting funds for a life-sized sculpture of a miner, complete with working headlamp, that would stand in the intersection of Main and Broad streets in Port Henry.

“History could be lost with a change in the population,” said Gail Pilger, who was in high school when the mines closed, and remembers family members “crying for days” at the loss.

DONATIONS

Pilger along with Linda Haran, Linda Smyth and Tootie Mends have raised about a third of the $40,000 it will take to erect the bronze sculpture, which has been designed by Vermont artist Joseph Lupiani. Local businesses have contributed, but the group has had less luck raising funds from larger companies and sources that have had an interest in the steel business.

Haran said she’s written about 60 solicitations, including one to musician Bob Dylan, whose song “North Country Blues” eerily echoes the experiences of the Moriah mining communities. But big donors have yet to materialize, and the group says it will start seeking donations from private sources. “Small businesses did give us some nice donations, and we’re hopeful that others will contribute,” Haran said. “We haven’t asked citizens yet, but it would be great if everyone contributed just a little bit.”

Those interested in contributing can make checks payable to the Town of Moriah Sculpture Fund and mail them to the Town of Moriah Supervisor’s Office, 38 Park Place, Port Henry, NY 12974.

The statue, which has been endorsed by the town board, would reach out to tourists and locals alike. “For anyone driving through for the first time, we want them to say ‘wow, what happened here?’” Smyth said. “For the people who live here it is honoring their loved ones; it wasn’t an easy life.”

“So many people drive through and have no idea what a boom town it was,” Haran said.

Today, the high school graduating class is half of what it once was, and many businesses, from clothiers to car dealerships, are long gone.

According to an article in The New York Times, 400 people lost work when the mines closed. A company statement at the time said the Moriah enterprises were no longer viable “because the high cost of operating an underground mine makes the iron ore produced in this mine noncompetitive with iron ores currently available from the company’s other sources.”

The mining era was particularly colorful, as workers streamed in from European countries including Ireland, Italy, Hungary and France. They were originally segregated to prevent violence. Still, the mines were particularly dangerous places — in the first two decades of the 1900s, 43 men were killed and 4,000 were injured severely enough to miss time on the job. Conditions improved when Republic Steel modernized the operations when it took over in 1937.