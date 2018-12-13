Santa enchants youngsters in Chestertown visit

× Jace Prosser, 4, of Pottersville breaks into a smile as he discusses his Christmas wishes with Santa during the Chestertown Rotary Club’s annual holiday party. The discussion was private, but is parents guessed that Jayce might have asked for a monster truck or a toy four-wheeler. Photo by Thom Randall

CHESTERTOWN | Loretta Prosser of Pottersville and Bruce Bartlett watched their 4-year-old child Jace Prosser talk to Santa about his Christmas wishes 20 minutes after the red-suited oversized elf was delivered to town offices via firetruck for his annual visit.

Prosser and Bartlett were near the front of a long line snaking through the municipal center’s hallways — children, with their parents, waiting for a conversation with Santa.

“This brings a lot of joy to the kids,” Loretta Prosser said, guessing that her son asked for a monster truck or a four-wheeler. “This gets everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Bartlett said that as a child, he annually visited Santa, and it was great for the new generation to follow the tradition.

“It lets people know there’s still goodwill in the world,” he said. “This event also gets people out to spend time with each other, sharing their thoughts and feelings.”

× Kiley Higgins, 8 of Brant Lake places a final gum drop on the roof of a gingerbread house she fashioned at the Chestertown Rotary’s ‘Visit with Santa’ event Saturday, Dec. 8. Photo by Thom Randall

Held Dec. 8, the local visit with Santa has been sponsored for 40-plus years by the Chestertown Rotary Club.

Long-time club member Larry Hodgson watched the 100 or so children waiting patiently in line a half-hour after Santa’s arrival.

“This prompts parents to center their attention on their children and have a good time,” he said. Hodgson and his son Bruce, as well as A.J. McGuire were among the Rotary members printing out photographs of children sitting on Santa’s lap as keepsakes. Operating the camera were club members Ed Griesmer and David Schlansker.

× During the Chestertown Rotary Club’s holiday event, Alex Tyrell, 3, reacts moments after Santa handed him a gift of a Spider Man punching bag. Photo by Thom Randall

Brandi Bessette, who waited at least 25 minutes in line with her children, said she was amazed by how patient the youngsters in line were — and that Rotary distributed a memorable toy to each child.

“It’s so nice these people do this,” she said soon after Santa handed out a Spider Man punching bag to three-year-old Alex Tyrell of Chestertown. “They are making a lot of kids very happy today.”

Nearby, members of the Friends of the town of Chester Library were giving a new book to each child.

Linda Taverni, chairman of the group, explained The Friends’ motive in distributing about 200 books, representing 35 or so titles.

“Our goal is to stimulate the love of reading and the use of the town library,” she said. Taverni was assisted by Kathleen Rivers and other members of The Friends.

Bearing a smile, Rotary Club member Jim McDermott looked over the crowd.

“Kids get their time with Santa, a new book, a gift, a photo with Santa and they get to make a gingerbread house,” he said. “You can’t get this at Macy’s!”

Club president Chris Aiken also offered a comment.

“Our Rotary members enjoy giving back to the community,” he said, looking at all the smiling faces.

× During the Chestertown Rotary Club’s visit with Santa event,Daisy Scout Lacey Hayes, 6 reacts as a local resident chooses cookies that Lacey helped bake for a Girl Scout cookie sale held in conjunction with ever-popular holiday fest. Photo by Thom Randall

Nearby in the town courtroom, young members of Girl Scout troop 332 sold cookies. Nine-year-old Gianna Tucci had baked a chocolate variety with peanut-flavored chips. Lily Warrington, also a Girl Scout, had made mint-flavored cookies.

“It’s fun hanging out with friends,” Gianna said, looking toward Lily.

Lily Warrington revealed her thoughts.

“Who doesn’t love coming here for a visit with Santa and having some cookies?”

× Children and adults participating in the Rotary Club’s visit with Santa event Dec. 8 were offered complimentary horse-drawn wagon rides courtesy of Sarah Boggia of the local enterprise Adirondack Carriage. Boggia’s horses ‘Bob’ (left) and ‘Hank’ (right) start off on one of dozens of wagon rides provided in the holiday event. Photo by Thom Randall

After Santa had talked with 190 children over three hours, Rotary member Al Muench, the man behind the beard, reported several highlights of his day.

“A little girl gave me a cookie and a drawing that I couldn’t figure out,” he said with a hoarse voice. “And another girl was worried, she wanted to make sure I’d get to take a vacation!”