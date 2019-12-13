Santa to greet youngsters in Chestertown

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Rotary Santa 2018 Hallway Children gaze in awe as Santa arrives at the town of Chester Municipal Center in 2018 for his annual visit, sponsored for 47 consecutive years by the Chestertown Rotary Club. During this event, all 250 or so children are individually interviewed by Santa, and presented with a memorable gift. This year’s edition of the cherished area holiday event is to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 14.

CHESTERTOWN | For almost 50 years, the Chestertown Rotary Club has been delighting children during the holiday season by sponsoring a popular, treasured tradition — Santa’s visit to the town of Chester.

Each year, hundreds of local children are interviewed individually by Santa. He talks with them about their Christmas wishes, addressing each one by their name — based on information Mrs. Claus has covertly obtained in advance.

This year’s event is set for Saturday Dec. 14 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the town of Chester Municipal Center, at 6307 U.S. Rte. 9.

This 47th annual holiday event features a memorable gift for each child as well as a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. In recent years, the event has also included a serenade of Christmas music.

Refreshments are provided for the crowd — Santa holds court for about three hours so he can spend time talking with the 250 or more children who show up.

The Dec. 14 event includes a session for children to construct gingerbread houses, hosted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. upstairs in the town of Chester Library.

Those who wish to witness Santa’s arrival via firetruck are urged to come to the municipal center at 9:50 a.m. or so. ■