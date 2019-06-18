Santanoni’s people Museum exhibit celebrates those who toiled at historic great camp

× Expand Photo provided Arthur Tummins started working at Camp Santanoni at age 18.

NEWCOMB | The Adirondack Great Camp Santanoni has had three long-term owners: The Robert C. Pruyn family that built it at the turn of the 20th century, the Crandall and Myron Melvin families who bought it in 1953 and, today, the state of New York.

For all the joy that Camp Santanoni has delivered over the years, it is a tragedy that is perhaps the camp’s signature historical event. In 1971, 8-year-old Douglas Legg, the grandson of Myron, disappeared on a hike after his uncle noticed poison ivy on the trail and sent him back to the lodge to put on long pants. As he neared the camp, he passed other family members on the trail — and then simply vanished.

Police searched for two weeks before giving up. But a highly skilled woodsman named Frank Porter, who had worked in the Tahawus Mines before going to work for the Department of Environmental Conservation, felt his knowledge of the woods might help him succeed where others had failed. He asked the state to assign him to Santanoni where he spent his off-duty hours prowling the forest for some trace of the boy.

“He was haunted by the fact that the boy had never been found, and he was such a good woodsman that he thought he could give the parents peace,” said Joan Burke, director of the Newcomb Historical Museum.

But Porter had no more luck than anyone else, and the disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Porter’s story is one of many told in the museum’s new exhibit focusing on the people who worked at the Great Camp over the past 120 years.

‘CREDIT TO EVERYONE’

Photo by Tim Rowland Newcomb Historical Museum Director Joan Burke with a large butter churn that was used at Camp Santanoni’s dairy.

“We know it was for the wealthy, but it called out to the common people at the same time,” Burke said. “Many people have been very proud of the camp and have worked hard to preserve it.”

Those people include former Newcomb Supervisor George Canon who worked tirelessly for the preservation of Santanoni — which came within an eyelash of demolition by neglect — to the point of secreting roofing material to the camp.

“Obviously he was not supposed to do that, but he was a renegade,” Burke said. “And I think he shamed the state into taking action.”

The exhibit honors current caretakers, including the state, the Town of Newcomb and Adirondack Architectural Heritage, as well as those who cut the logs and fit them together to resemble a phoenix taking off into the breeze that constantly blew in off the lake. The men and women include caretakers, laundresses, farm hands, gardeners, chauffeurs, cooks, carpenters, maids, butlers and, later, preservationists.

“We tried to give credit to everyone who was not part of the family, but would have been there,” Burke said. In this way, as many as 150 people touched Santanoni in some way.

Much of the exhibit was made possible through the donations of Susan Pruyn King, the last surviving grandchild.

IMPLEMENTS

Burke said the exhibit is notably short on photographs because, while the Pruyns took many pictures of the family and guests, they seldom focused on the help. An exception is Arthur Tummins, who in 1925 as an 18-year-old begged for a job driving produce, eggs, chickens, syrup and spring water in a Larabee truck from the Santanoni farm to the family’s residence in Albany.

Pruyn eventually gave in, and Santanoni became a career for Tummins until his death in 1985.

In the early 1930s, when Pruyn lost his health and the Depression dented his fortune, operation of the camp fell to trustees of Pruyn’s bank, who got rid of the Santanoni staff, save for Tummins who stayed on as a caretaker.

The exhibit includes implements the help would have used, such as a cream separator and butter churn, and a towel embroidered by Effie Rice Hall with the Santinoni name. And it includes many stories, such as the one of George Shaughnessy, who casually volunteered when Pruyn said he wanted his property posted. So great was the compound’s acreage that this amounted to 46 miles worth of signage.

“He had no idea what he was getting into,” Burke said.

The Newcomb Historical Museum, located next to Town Hall, is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.