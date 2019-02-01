Santanoni in snow

× Expand Photo provided Skiers enjoy a Camp Santanoni winter event.

NEWCOMB | Adventurers who have an interest in both history and the outdoors will have two more weekends this winter to get a special look at the Camp Santanoni Historic Area, an architectural masterpiece nestled deep in the woods of Newcomb.

This is the sixth year of Santanoni Winter Weekend Events, which have been growing in popularity, according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Jennifer Betsworth, a volunteer coordinator at the site, said Santanoni is a popular destination for skiers and snowshoers, and on winter weekend events they are treated to more access to the compound’s buildings.

“It’s been known by cross-country skiers for years,” Betsworth said. “It’s a relatively straight and wide road and it holds the snow.”

The two remaining winter weekends — February 16-18 and March 16-17 — will offer cross-country skiers and snowshoers the added opportunity of a wood-stove heated spot to warm up with coffee tea and cocoa.

“Most of the camp is unlocked, so people have the opportunity to see more space,” Betsworth said. “There’s a warm place to rest and eat lunch, and tours are available on request.”

The Great Camp Santanoni on picturesque Newcomb Lake is just shy of five miles from 28N in Newcomb.

The old lane — motors are prohibited — is the historic route taken the family of Albany banker and businessman Robert Pruyn and his wife Anna, who bought about 12,500 acres of land.

On it, they built a camp to resemble a phoenix flying into the winds that routinely blow in from the lake. Today it is regarded as perhaps the most sophisticated of the Adirondacks remaining great camps, the playpens of New York’s richest and most storied tycoons.

Betsworth said the artist studio, just past the main camp on the lake, was built for one of Pruyn’s sons, an amateur artist.

The three Winter Weekend events are being hosted by the Friends of Camp Santanoni and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s (ESF) Adirondack Interpretive Center (AIC). The Friends of Camp Santanoni is a partnership between DEC, Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), the Town of Newcomb, and, according to a DEC release, the thousands of people that love this special place and believe in its preservation and use for public education, recreation, and inspiration.”

“We are happy to work with our partners, DEC, AARCH and SUNY ESF to build on the history and natural beauty of our town to provide tourism destinations that people want to visit,” said Newcomb Town Supervisor Robin Deloria.

“We are delighted to be part of these winter open house weekends again and look forward to welcoming skiers and snowshoers at this very special historic site during a very beautiful and peaceful time of year,” said Steven Engelhart, Executive Director, AARCH in a statement. “This will be the sixth year we have offered these opportunities to visit Santanoni and, last year, over eight days, more than 650 people made the 10-mile round-trip outing into the Main Lodge. We thoroughly enjoyed providing a place to warm up and interpreting the camp’s rich history and architecture to them.”

During the three Winter Weekend events, according to the press release, cross-country skiers and snowshoers will be able to visit both the Gate Lodge and Main Lodge of Camp Santanoni, view displays about the great camp, and take interpretive tours with AARCH staff. While people may visit Camp Santanoni 365 days a year, the buildings are not typically open to the public during the winter months.

The wood stove heated artist’s studio, a log and stone building near the main lodge on the shores of Newcomb Lake, will be open as a warming hut. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own cup to enjoy free coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. The Adirondack Interpretive Center will provide snowshoes at the Gate Lodge for any visitors without their own.