Santanoni receives money for stabilization

Camp Santanoni, once a summer retreat for Albany banker and politician Robert Pruyn, will be provided with a new, wood-shingle roof, among other improvements.

NEWCOMB | Once on the brink of being allowed to decay back into the forest, the Santanoni great camp has received a $370,000 from the National Park Service that will significantly stabilize the 125-year-old retreat for years to come.

Most notably, the camp will receive a new roof made of western cedar shingles — no small job on a building whose footprint artistically unfolds over 15,000 square feet.

“The roof is such a big feature of the camp,” said Steven Engelhart executive director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage, an organization that formed to save Santanoni, and has since branched into other architectural interests.

Engelhart said the roof was replaced 20 years ago with asphalt shingles at a time when there was neither money nor the commitment to do the job right.

The wood roof is historically accurate and will give visitors a better idea of how the camp appeared when it was a boisterous summer playground for the family of Robert Pruyn, a prominent Albany banker, politician and diplomat.

“When the current asphalt shingle roof was installed on Santanoni’s main lodge about 20 years ago, the unit management plan for the camp had not been adopted nor had it been designated as historic under the State Land Master Plan, so we could only take the project so far,” Engelhart said in a statement announcing the project. “Now were are in a position to more fully remediate and restore these important features of the main lodge.”

Along with the roof, the grant will also pay for foundation stabilization, log replacement, masonry repairs and flashing. All are areas of critical need, Engelhart said, as evidenced by bracing that currently is in place to reinforce a portion of the foundation.

The grant to Adirondack Architectural Heritage will be equally matched by other Camp Santanoni partners, including the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Town of Newcomb and the Friends of Camp Santanoni. The projects are expected to be completed by 2020.

The original Santanoni compound included 12,900 acres, including a lake, forests and a working dairy farm. The lodge was designed by architect Robert Robertson, which was inspired by the Pruyn’s deep interest in Japan. It was made to resemble the outline of a phoenix, pointed into the wind that routinely blew in from the lake.

Santanoni was acquired by New York state in 1972, but not with preservation in mind. Under the edict of Forever Wild, the state began to tear down the man-made structures, but — there being four dozen of them — soon ran out of inspiration, giving the camp’s defenders time to ride to its rescue.

Today, Santanoni remains the only one of the Adirondack’s storied great camps to be owned by the state.