Saranac Lake DRI proposals to be accepted through November

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake Local Planning Committee (LPC) will continue to accept proposed projects for consideration in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Strategic Investment Plan until Friday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

The LPC, its state partners and consultant team lead by MJ Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C., will evaluate projects submitted to identify those that will spur downtown revitalization as part of the Saranac Lake Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

A Saranac Lake DRI project form is available on the village website under the community development page. Proposed projects must be located within the DRI boundary and a map can be found included with the project form.

Forms should be directed to Jamie Konkoski at comdev@saranaclakeny.gov.

Public workshops and engagement activities will be scheduled throughout the effort to allow opportunity for public input.

In its third year, the DRI program will invest $100 million into 10 additional downtown neighborhoods across the state.

Participating communities are nominated by the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils based on the downtown’s potential for transformation and each community is awarded $10 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement projects that advance the community’s vision for revitalization.

The Village of Saranac Lake was recently selected as the North Country DRI community.

More information about the DRI can be found at ny.gov/dri or on the community development web page.