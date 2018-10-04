Saranac senior night to benefit North Country Honor Flight

× Expand Shayne O’Neill and the rest of the senior class of the Saranac varsity soccer program will come together Friday night to raise funds for the North Country Honor Flight. Photo by Keith Lobdell

SARANAC | Members of the varsity soccer teams have used their senior night to help others for a number of years.

This year, the Saranac boys and girls soccer teams will again join together to help support a local charity, this season turning their attention to the North Country Honor Flight.

The main event for the fundraising effort will take place Friday night, as the boys team will play their senior game against Northeastern Clinton at 6:30 p.m. and the girls varsity playing AuSable Valley at 4:30 p.m.

Before the start of the boys game, there will be traditional senior night festivities along with pre-game fundraisers and gate donations which will go directly to Honor Flight.

Boys coach Calvin Hamel said ceremonies will include the school’s junior choir singing the National Anthem, seniors being introduced and taking photo with family members, United States Customs and Border Protection Color Guard presenting the colors and United States Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine branch doing a fly over at the completion of the anthem.

“There will also be other events taking place at halftime. All veterans in attendance will receive a free hot dog, chips and soda,” said Hamel.

Hamel said he and girls coach Mary LoTemplio decided to dedicate this year’s senior night events to Honor Flight.

“We had been doing breast cancer awareness for many years,” Hamel said. “I served in the military, and it was something that both of us admire — the Honor Flight and what they do for veterans.”

Hamel said the teams are hoping to raise over $7,000 for Honor Flight and sought the help of his law enforcement community to make the night special for players, fans and veterans.

“I was able to lean on some law enforcement friends to have a good law enforcement presence and we want to get a lot of veterans here because we want to make it about them and their sacrifices to allow us to be here playing soccer games like this,” Hamel said.

Seniors Shayne O’Neill, Joe Webster and Cameron Duffield had the chance through the school’s Freedom Club to participate in an Honor Flight mission.

“They went down to D.C. with the trip last year and helped to chaperon the veterans and it really sent a message to them as to how the program works and the importance of the veterans,” said Hamel

“I went with the Freedom Club last year to meet the veterans in Washington D.C.,” said O’Neill. “It was a great thing to do as a community. Coach was in the army, so this is big for him and we want to play for that cause and the veterans.”

“We are doing it for a good cause for North Country Honor Flight and we want to honor the veterans and then come out and play with our hearts,” Duffield said.

“I’m proud of these boys,” Saranac superintendent John Parks said. “With my son (Griffin) being part of the senior crew it is a little bittersweet, but I have seen these young boys turn into young men and I am proud of what they have decided to do for their senior night. It’s going to be a great night and a great game.”