Saturday’s ‘Adirondack Shindig’ to feature tours of restored historic church

Area residents and visitors are annually drawn to Adirondack Shindig, a community event that features live music, dancing, socializing, food — and is accompanied by yard sales of new and used goods. The event, set for Saturday Aug. 10 this year, is held in the hamlet of Adirondack near the east shore of Schroon Lake. Children mug for the camera after climbing into a firetruck at a recent year's edition of Adirondack Shindig.

HORICON | A much-anticipated community event held annually in a hamlet near the border of Warren and Essex counties — and which features live music, dancing, food and raffles as well as dozens of yard sales — has a new focus this year.

Adirondack Shindig, to occur Saturday Aug. 10 in the hamlet of Adirondack adjacent to Schroon Lake, is to feature tours of the former Union Church, which has been restored for use by the Town of Horicon Historical Society.

Photo provided The former Union Church in the hamlet of Adirondack NY has been restored by volunteers investing thousands of hours of work into a project backed with a $100,000 state grant and about $50,000 in donations. Tours of the church, to be used as an annex to the Town of Horicon Historical Museum, are to be conducted at the annual Adirondack Shindig celebration set for Aug. 10.

The restoration project for the 1881 church, ongoing for years, included constructing a new foundation, installing a new roof, repairing the steeple, restoring substantial damage to the interior walls, ceilings and floors, and installing new electrical wiring and lighting.

The yard sales — with tables of new and used goods set up primarily around the memorial park downtown, are to be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., although some browsers arrive earlier.

The tours of the restored church — as well as the live music and most of the socializing — will be occurring from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. People taking the tour will have the opportunity to ring its historic bell. Those doing so can leave a donation, nominal or substantial, towards completion of the restoration work.

The church is now owned by the town of Horicon, and the restoration was funded primarily with a $100,000 state grant as well as $50,000 in donations from area citizens. Thousands of hours were invested by local volunteers into the restoration work.

The building is to be utilized as an annex to the Horicon Historical Museum in Brant Lake, as well as use as a community center for citizens residing in the hamlet of Adirondack and its surroundings.

Prepared food will be available, primarily from the historic 160-year-old Adirondack General Store, recently acquired by Joe and Yvette Gallacchi.

Raffles of donated goods and services are to be held, and various homemade baked goods and desserts of Warrensburg’s J. Gallup Farms are to be on sale.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The North Country Boys — Andy Smith and Bob Gagnon — performing in front of the historic church.

People attending Adirondack Shindig are encouraged to bring chairs.

John Donovan, the Historical Society’s church reconstruction project coordinator, said the restored building will house many significant historical artifacts that haven’t yet been on public display due to the limited space in the town museum in Brant Lake.

A formal grand re-opening of the restored former Union Church is to be held next spring, Donovan said.

Adirondack Shindig coordinator Kathy Hill credited Donovan for writing a grant application, totaling hundreds of pages, which secured the $100,000 state grant.

Hill said that besides its role as a treasured community celebration, Adirondack Shindig has another purpose: raising awareness that a community titled “Adirondack” does indeed exist.

“This event is so important for Adirondack,” she said. “It brings recognition to the fact that the town of Horicon has two fabulous hamlets, Adirondack and Brant Lake, instead of just one,” she said.