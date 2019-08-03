Say hello to Francisco!

× Expand Photo provided Francisco

Our handsome and sleek short-haired tuxedo kitty, Francisco, was picked up as a stray, but a cat this sweet and social must have been a pet at some previous time in his life. Francisco is assumed to be about 3 years old and really is an absolute delight of a cat. He is a very friendly boy and has a way of making his presence known, be it through a few meows or reaching out to tap you with a paw on your way by to remind you that hey, life’s too short to not stop and pet the kitty! Francisco’s not the biggest fan of being held though he does tolerate it well, especially if you spend that time giving him head and chin scratches. It’s funny that while Francisco isn’t a big cat, he’s quite solidly built and his heft is surprising when you first pick him up! But for being a strong guy, Francisco is soft-spoken, with a soft, calming purr that is like a trickling brook, or the low rumble of far-off thunder. This kitty loves attention and is very content to sit next to you for chin rubs and lots of pets, or just to watch the world go by outside the window.

Francisco is one of those calm and easy-going cats that’s not fazed by much, be it other cats or kittens, people or kids. While he doesn’t have unlimited patience for kittens or kids (he has been known to give our wild-child kitten Sargent Tibbs a good whack upside the head when he’s had enough of being the kitten’s jungle gym), he’s such a chill cat that he usually removes himself up to a higher perch so that he’s no longer bothered. We’re not sure if he’s spent time around dogs, but with his zen nature, we’re sure that Francisco would be just fine after an adjustment period with access to dog-free heights. Francisco is simply one of those cool cats who would fit in just about anywhere!

Save the date because the North Country SPCA’s Open House is coming soon! On Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the shelter will be hosting our annual Open House. As in previous years, we will have fun things to do and see, such as a bouncy house, face painting and New York State Police canine demonstrations, food and drink available for purchase, and a craft fair. The event is free but we will be offering microchipping for $20, and nail trimming and rabies clinic for a suggested donation of $5 each. These pet services will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note that all pets must be controlled by an adult and on a leash or in a carrier at all times. We are also waving the fees on all adult cat and dog adoptions for the day, pending approval of application. If you are a craft vendor interested in participating in this year’s Open House, we still have room, and there is no vendor fee for the event. To grab a spot at the craft fair, please email bryeanna@ncspca.org or call the shelter at 518-873-5000 and ask for Brye or Jill. We hope to see you there!