School board races take shape

CHESTERTOWN | School districts in the region have composed their ballots for their annual school board elections this week since the deadline occurred recently for filing petitions for the positions.

The terms vary among the school districts, but they all begin July 1.

In Lake George, school district residents will be choosing between five candidates for three open board seats that have three year-terms.

One of the candidates, Courtney Richichi, is an incumbent. The other two board members, Marc Mularz and John Kelleher, decided not to seek another term. Joining Richichi in seeking a seat on the board are Mayanne MacKenzie, Jason Willett, Linda King and Melissa Seale.

In North Warren School District, two seats are up for election this year. The two incumbents, Paul Buckman and Jason Willette, are being challenged by Katelyn Hill and Dave Iasevoli to serve on the board for three-year terms.

Both school districts have at-large voting, in which the individuals receiving the most votes among all of the candidates are declared elected, rather than candidates running for specified individual seats.

In Warrensburg School District, one school board seat is subject to election. Incumbent Elaine Cowin is running for an additional three-year term, and she is challenged by Darren Duell.

In Bolton Central School District, board members Michelle Calzada and Denise Johnson are running opposed for additional terms.

The election of school board members as well as district budgets and accompanying propositions, if any, occurs Tuesday, May 21.