School budgets approved

ELIZABETHTOWN | School budgets met with voter approval in all sections of northern Essex County.

KEENE CENTRAL

The $7.8 million capital project proposed at Keene Central School won its referendum by 23 votes, 171 yes to 148 no.

In a message to voters last Wednesday, Superintendent Daniel Mayberry said the district believes the approved project provides for maintenance of the facility while also providing responsible changes to benefit educational programs and school experience for students.

“We want to thank all residents of the district, including those that were not in support of the project, for their participation in the process that led to the vote. The issues facing our school, like others, are very complex and residents have debated many of these topics in the last two years with a focus on getting answers to the questions they have,” Mayberry said.

“In the end, even when people did not agree, the discussions were respectful and productive. We want to assure all taxpayers that, as we move toward and through to completion, we do so in a manner that is mindful and guarantees the financial commitment made will be handled with efficiency and fiscal responsibility.”

The $6.38 million Keene Central school budget, which includes 100 percent payoff of the district’s $302,875 share of the Champlain Valley Educational Services project, was approved 208 yes to 110 no votes, with one vote left blank, according to Mayberry.

School board candidates were elected for two open seats: Molly Jacobson earned 272 votes and Jen Kazmierczak received 260 votes.

WILLSBORO CENTRAL

At Willsboro Central School, superintendent Justin Gardner reported approval of the $9.7 million school budget with 234 votes yes to 167 votes no. The spending plan includes appropriation of $60,000 for a full-time school resource officer from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department. Kasey Young won the school board seat in Willsboro with 239 votes to Ed Collazo’s 139 votes.

ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS-WESTPORT CENTRAL

The newly formed Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School district saw its proposed $15 million budget approved with a vote of 345 yes to 68 no. Proposition 2 to purchase a bus and a heater was approved 355 to 57. Proposition 3 to buy two 35-passenger buses and a floor cleaner was approved 360 yes to 53 no. And Proposition 4 to raise $18,000 in non-school taxes in Elizabethtown only for the Elizabethtown Library was approved with 304 yes to 106 no votes.

Elizabethtown Library Director Angela Heroux expressed sincere gratitude.

“We thank the community for the support and value shown for our library (and all public libraries) by the overwhelming vote to provide much needed yearly funding,” she told The Sun last Wednesday.

“The mission of the Elizabethtown Library is to serve, educate and enrich our community. We look forward eagerly to the many opportunities of collaboration with fellow libraries to provide even more services and programs for our patrons, our neighbors and our new Griffin school community. Thank you,” Heroux said.

There were 414 ballots cast in the ELW district, including 13 absentee ballots, according to District Clerk Jana Atwell. The district has also included $60,000 in its budget for a school resource officer.

LAKE PLACID CENTRAL

In Lake Placid, District Clerk Karen Angelopoulos reported approval of the $19.4 million school budget with 316 yes to 60 no votes. Go-ahead was given by voters for the district to lease three buses, 328 to 48 no votes. And $14,250 in a separate levy for the E.M. Cooper Library in Wilmington was approved with 326 yes to 48 no votes.

SARANAC LAKE CENTRAL

In Saranac Lake, where students from the towns of St. Armand and North Elba and the Village of Saranac Lake attend school, along with students from Clinton and Franklin county towns, the $33.5 million school budget passed 413 yes to 111 no votes. A separate tax levy of $262,847 for the Saranac Lake Free Library was approved, 433 yes to 88 no votes. And district voters approved purchase of three 65-passenger buses with 441 yes to 83 no votes. Jeremy Evans won re-election to the school board with 456 votes for his seat. A write-in candidate for the second open seat will be announced once the winning vote recipient agrees to serve.

AUSABLE VALLEY CENTRAL

For AuSable Valley Central School District, the $33.86 million school budget was approved by a whopping 80 percent of voters. District Superintendent Paul Savage II reported 320 yes to 79 no votes to fund 2019-20 spending as proposed. Three school board members were re-elected: Susan Richards with 322 votes, Scott Bombard with 306 votes and David Whitford with 290 votes. According to Savage, “We were very pleased with the strong results and the support of our wonderful communities.”