School: Bus pick-up, drop-off times won’t change

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Newly relettered buses will pick up all Boquet Valley students at the same location and times as last year in all district towns. The added shuttles for Mountain View (Elizabethtown) and Lake View (Westport) will leave each school at 7:45 a.m. School starts in all buildings at 8 a.m.

WESTPORT | Transportation staff and school administrators at Boquet Valley Central School have established a bus plan with shuttle time tables to move high school and middle school students to the proper campus for classes.

Superintendent Josh Meyer said the bus pick-up times each morning in all district communities — Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport — will not change significantly for any student.

“The students will be picked up at the same time as last year,” Meyer said.

Elementary kids will be brought to their school at either Mountain View Campus, in Elizabethtown, or Lake View Campus, in Westport, and go to class.

HIGH SCHOOL SHUTTLES LEAVE BUILDINGS AT 7:45 a.m.

High school students will arrive at Westport as they have in years past, around 7:40 a.m., and then immediately board a shuttle bus to Elizabethtown.

“One of the buses will be designated as the shuttle, and high school students at Lake View will board the bus at 7:45 a.m.”

A similar bus change will take place at the Mountain View school, in Elizabethtown, where middle school students traveling on to Westport will board the shuttle, which will also leave at 7:45 a.m.

School starts at 8 a.m., Meyer said.

BREAKFAST AFTER SHUTTLE

Students will have the opportunity to have breakfast or buy an a la carte menu item when they arrive at their school for the day.

A “Grab and Go” cart will be set up in the lobby at each school, Meyer said, much like the system that was used in Elizabethtown last year.

Thus far, the district hasn’t set a plan for breakfast before the shuttle buses leave.

ONE SHUTTLE TIME ONLY

Once the shuttle leaves, there is no added transport for high school or middle school students.

“It is important for parents and guardians to know that you can’t bring a high school student to Westport or a middle school student to Elizabethtown after 7:45 a.m.,” Meyer explained.

“Parents would have to bring their student to the appropriate building for classes.”

AFTERNOON SHUTTLE

As for afternoon bus trips home, again, Meyer said, the program is not expected to change at all for elementary grade students at either campus.

“Transportation at the end of the school day probably affects parents less than in the morning,” Meyer told the Sun.

“Middle school students going back to Elizabethtown or Lewis will get on a shuttle at 2:45 p.m., and head back for a 3 p.m. bus change and the ride home.”

Similarly, high school students going back to Westport will leave the building on a shuttle at 2:45 p.m. to catch the bus change home.

The afternoon bus drops are also primarily the same as previous years in each former district.

ACADEMIC SUPPORT PERIOD

To help manage the transition, Boquet Valley has established an “Academic Support Period” for the last period of the day in each school, Meyer said.

“This will allow students to work with teachers in adjusting to the new school surroundings and find their bus.”

DUDLEY BUS

In addition, the district has planned to transport athletes to Camp Dudley for sports practice as has been done with the merged Griffin team for the past several years.

“The Dudley bus is for all athletes,” Meyer said.

Transportation for Pre-K children is being established through the Adirondack Community Action Program bus system. Meyer said the merged Pre-K gaining a significant number of students this year.

Meyer said it might take a little time for everyone to feel comfortable with the shuttle system, but the trip adds about 10 minutes plus a bus change.

Shuttles will leave from the bus loop in front of each school, the same location for loading and unloading as in years past at both school buildings.

Meyer said teachers and staff in all buildings are prepared to help kids find the right bus at the right time.