School district budgets detailed

WARREN COUNTY | For the upcoming year, school districts in northern Warren County have proposed budgets that maintain their tax levies under the limits imposed by the state’s tax cap.

The following information was gleaned from either published budget documents or figures sent to The Sun by school district administrators:

Warrensburg Central School District

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value: $13.58

Estimated tax increase on $100,000 home: $17.50

Over/under tax cap?: Yes ($2.68 percent increase allowed)

Total appropriations: $20,548,915 — a 5.2 percent increase

Total tax levy: $7,641,758 — a 1.75 percent increase

Total fund balance usage: $434,125

School board elections: Elaine Cowin is seeking re-election to a new four-year term, and Darren Duell is challenging her for the post.

Voting: Tuesday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the high school school gym lobby

Ballot propositions:

Proposition 2 — To establish a capital reserve fund to save up to $5 million over the next 10 years for school facilities improvements

Proposition 3 — To spend $300,000 from the district’s equipment reserve fund to purchase new kitchen equipment

Proposition 4 — To lease three 66-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $58,000 for a five-year term. The expense is already included in the proposed budget

North Warren Central School District

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value: $6.61 in Chester

Estimated tax increase on $100,000 home: $62.80

Over/under tax cap?: Yes. Levy increase limit: 5.33 percent

Total appropriations: $13,581,290 — a 1.22 percent increase

Total tax levy: $8,771,290 — a 0.96 percent increase

Total fund balance usage: $360,000

School board elections: Incumbents Paul Buckman and Jason Willette are joined by Dave Iasevoli, and Katelyn Hill in running for the two open seats that have three-year terms.

Voting: Tuesday, May 21, from noon to 8 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium

Lake George Central School District

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value: $7.37

Estimated tax increase on $100,000 home: $130

Over/under tax cap?: Yes

Total appropriations: $23,815,468 — a 1.99 percent increase

Total tax levy: $19,915,900 — a 1.9 percent increase

Total fund balance usage: $1,192,551 (an increase of $32,039 from 2018-19)

School board elections: Linda King, Maryanne MacKenzie, Jason Willett, Courtney Richichi and Melissa Seale are running for three seats with three-year terms last held by Courtney Richichi, Marc Mularz and John Kelleher.

Voting: Tuesday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the elementary school gymnasium

Ballot propositions: Proposition 1 — Purchase two school buses at a maximum aggregate cost of up to $222,297

Johnsburg Central School District

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value: Not provided

Estimated tax increase on $100,000 home: Not provided

Over/under tax cap?: Yes

Total appropriations: $11,144,249 — a 2.4 percent increase

Total tax levy: $5,973,265 — a 2.92 percent increase

Total fund balance usage: $1,088,484

School board elections: Running for two open seats on the school board are Michael Sharp of North Creek, Jacob Sauer-Jones of Johnsburg and Courtney VanVoorhis of Wevertown.

Voting: Tuesday, May 21, from noon to 8 p.m. in the school’s gym lobby

Bolton Central School District

Tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value: Not provided

Estimated tax increase on $100,000 home: Not provided

Over/under tax cap?: Yes. Levy increase limit: 2.71 percent

Total appropriations: $9,593,271 — a 1.8 percent increase

Total tax levy: $7,699,308 — a 1.94 percent increase

Total fund balance usage: Not provided

School board elections: School board members Michelle Calzada and Denise Johnson are running opposed for additional three-year terms.

Voting: Tuesday, May 21, from noon to 8 p.m. in the school’s gym lobby