School revote set for Tuesday

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga voters will decide Tuesday on passage of a revised school budget that at $22.5 million is only slightly higher than last year’s spending plan and comes in under the tax cap.

Voters rejected the board’s first proffer, which raised the tax levy by nearly 10 percent and drew sharp questions from the public, mainly about employee insurance costs. This budget appears to be less controversial than the first based on a public hearing Tuesday that drew only two brief questions.

To come in under the cap, Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said the board cut supplies, professional development, groundskeeping, athletic, administrative and equipment costs. A reduction in staff — including two teaching, two cleaning and one clerical position — were achieved through early retirements. McDonald said the incentive costs for retirements were no higher than what the schools would have had to pay in unemployment costs had employees been laid off.

The cuts did not include the elimination of sports programs or college-level classes as had initially been feared. “We tried to have as little impact on the students as possible,” he said.

If approved, the budget would add $43 a year in Ticonderoga and $54 a year in Hague to the tax bill of a $100,000 home. The budget would not affect the STAR program and those eligible for tax relief would still get their checks in the fall. Because the budget is under the cap it needs majority approval, not the 60 percent required when the cap is exceeded.

Polls will be open Tuesday from noon until 8 p.m. Essex County residents will vote in the high school gymnasium, while Warren County residents will vote in the Hague Community Center.