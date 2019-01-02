Schroon Lake church lost to blaze

× Expand Matt Curren A mid-afternoon fire destroyed the historic Schroon Lake Community Church and neighboring parsonage in downtown Schroon Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

SCHROON LAKE | A mid-afternoon fire destroyed the historic Schroon Lake Community Church and neighboring parsonage in downtown Schroon Lake Wednesday.

Both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and there were no injuries, said Schroon Lake Fire Chief Larry Shiell.

Shiell said the church was in flames when fire firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire quickly spread to the parsonage and Shiell said the main concern became to protect businesses across the street and a large apartment building in back.

“We knew the church was lost,” he said.

Church members said the structure was built in the late 19th century and had recently been restored.

“This was not just a church, it was the center of town,” said Diane Leah, who featured the church on a historic walking town she had written on Schroon Lake. “This is a great loss to everyone in this town.”

The inside had recently been refurbished in the name of the late John Milsom, with fresh paint and varnish and woodwork.

“It had been beautifully restored,” she said.

Leah said firefighters worked heroically to save other buildings in town and could have been catastrophic had it jumped the street.

“Kudos to the fire department, they did a great job of keeping it contained,” she said.

Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell said the building got lots of use, its basement a popular gathering spot for suppers and events. He said the church had been moved to its present location in the middle of the last century.

No cause of the fire has been determined. Shiell said nine departments were called in to fight the fire.