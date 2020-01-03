Schroon Lake church receives help

Photo provided Pottersville Church Check Presentation Posing with a mock check recently to publicize two Pottersville church congregations’ joint $9,000 donation to Schroon Lake Community church, are Community Church Board President Peter Johnson, SonRise Church Council President Debra Eves, SLCC Pastor Lynnette Cole, Oktoberfest event coordinator Doris Wildermuth, SonRise Lutheran Church Pastor Bruce Rudolf, and Christ Episcopal Church Warden Jack Watson.

POTTERSVILLE | Members of two Pottersville congregations — SonRise Lutheran Church and Christ Episcopal Church — recently presented a $9,000 check to Schroon Lake Community Church officials.

The donation was made possible by proceeds from Oktoberfest, a fundraising event held annually by both the Pottersville congregations to raise money for people in need locally.

The proceeds of this year’s Oktoberfest were committed to help fund expenses associated with rebuilding the sanctuary of the Schroon Lake Community Church, which was destroyed by fire last January.

An article drawing attention to the financial needs of the Schroon Lake church and a preview of the Oktoberfest event appeared in articles published in The Sun Community News in advance of the event.

Held Sept. 6, this collaborative German-themed festival sponsored by the churches drew the largest crowd in its history, raising four times the amount expected, according to event organizers.

Soon after the Oktoberfest, both church congregations together added $3,000 or so to the proceeds gleaned from the event, attaining the $9,000 total.

Months ago, Schroon Lake Community Church Pastor Lynette Cole said she deeply appreciated the outpouring of support from local people and area communities.

Also, town of North Hudson Supervisor Stephanie Dezalia offered her thoughts about the two congregations collaborating on the donation to Schroon Lake Community Church. She was baptized, confirmed, taught Sunday School, and married her late husband in that church.

“I think this is a wonderful gesture; it is exactly what our small communities are all about — We are one people,” Dezalia said in an email. “We stand united no matter the cause at hand —The devastation brought on by the Jan. 2 fire rocked our whole community far and wide.” ■