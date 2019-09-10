Schroon Lake holds annual meeting

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Schroon Auditorium: Locals and Schroon Lake Association officials gather to speak and hold the town’s annual “State of the Lake” and “State of the Town” address to residents. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Laura Achouatte Streambank Erosion: The eroding streambank between Exit 29 and 30 on Route 9 near Pepperhollow Road. Prev Next

SCHROON LAKE | The Schroon Lake Association held its annual “State of the Town and State of the Lake” meeting at the Schroon Lake Central School auditorium recently. The summer’s end gathering of local officials and experts invested in the Schroon Lake environment and economy presented informative sessions on past, present and future impacts on the lake and the town community overall.

After a unanimous renomination of current officers and agreement that the current Schroon Lake Association (SLA) Board would remain, Association President Mark Granger also announced that he would be retiring commencing Dec. 31, 2020, and urged locals to join SLA to keep protecting the lake as the group has done since 1911.

MARNELL: STATE OF THE TOWN

Kicking off the set, Mike Marnell, town supervisor, gave a rundown of accomplishments for the town in the last year. Marnell has held his position for the last eight years and his seat is up in November. He will not be running for another term.

The Town of Schroon was audited between November 2018 and February 2019 and only cited with minor issues that have been amended, said Marnell. He went on to list that the town received grants for beach improvements for a “mobimat” and path, to make the beach more wheelchair accessible; the town basketball and tennis courts have been revamped; the health center saw new interior updates and parking lot paving; and the golf course was set with one mile of irrigation.

His biggest accomplishment that took a while for completion was the renovation of the library and court building.

“It took five years, nine months and 16 days before it was completed. But, in the end, it was board approved and we finally got it finished,” said Marnell.

Along with other boosts to infrastructure and economy, Marnell completed with the fact that the old fire department had been turned into the town water building and food pantry, which is getting great use, and the addition of new businesses, naming 9 Mile Coffee company on Main Street.

Marnell also added that Peckham Industries has been contracted by the State and road paving will begin on Main Street-Route 9 in Schroon Lake beginning Sept. 3.

STATE OF THE LAKE

The meeting changed gears and went to the “state of the lake” portion, which garnered several presentations from Neil Chippendale, SLA officer; Alice Halloran, Essex District manager of soil and water conservation; Nick Rowell of Warren County Soil and Water; Morgan LaMere stepping in for Stephen LaMere, lake manager; Jim Lieberum of Warren County Soil and Water; and Steven Dvorak and Daniel Cashin of Invasive Solutions Dive Company, LLC.

The consensus about the current preservation status of Schroon Lake was that, “Schroon Lake enjoys excellent, regular quality and clarity,” according to LaMere. The lake is considered to be one of the cleanest of the Adirondack area and least clogged with invasive Eurasian watermilfoil.

Chippendale has been learning and becoming a local expert at river-bottom mapping in Schroon Lake. Working with Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, or APIPP, Chippendale said, “I have been studying the south end of the lake so far, and there are places that are suspect. We’re finding new things about the geography of the lake that we did not know about. Such as deposits or ridges where invasives can attach.”

The SLA is the only town organization using local community scientists to study their own lake. The mapping study has been supported by a small grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation.

The men from Invasive Solutions Dive Company stated that from their observations and comparing other lakes, such as Saranac Lake - another lake they maintain with hand-harvesting of milfoil - Schroon seems to be least populated with the invasive. They seem to hand-harvest lesser quantities and gave a comparison of lakes they serve in a chart. All maps, charts, and information mapping is available on the SLA website: schroonlakeassociation.com/.

Halloran also presented that Essex County Water and Soil Conservation and Community Resources have been applying for grants to address the stream bank erosion occurring on the Schroon River. The erosion is plainly visible between Exit 29 and 30 on Route 9 near Pepperhollow Road. The erosion is due to three factors: the soil is sandy; the effects of flooding from Irene; and the bridge constructed on Route 9 over the waterway.

Halloran said that the stream bank erosion grant is in competition with other applicants and has not been picked up yet, but Essex County will reapply again this year.

The reports indicate that the efforts of the Schroon Lake Association and its partners are striving to keep the lake and the surrounding watersheds in a healthy state to preserve them for future generations to enjoy.