Schroon school seeks host families

× Expand Photo provided Schroon Lake Central School (SLCS) student Levi Williams poses for a prom photo with his date, international student Tram Hong from Vietnam. Levi dressed in traditional Vietnamese formal wear for the prom in an effort to make Tram feel more at home — an example of how international students and SLCS students share their cultures.

SCHROON LAKE | The Schroon Lake Central School system is looking for families that can host international students, which can be an enriching learning experience not just for the student, but for the family as well.

“It’s definitely an educational experience, and sometimes it leads to lifelong relationships,” Schroon Superintendent Stephen Gratto said.

The school system has had international students in the past, from countries including Spain, Vietnam and Russia. But this year, no families have stepped up to date to host an international student.

“It will be very disappointing if we don’t have any host families,” said Gratto, who hopes to hear from someone who might be interested by the end of the month.

There’s a stipend for hosting a student, and applicants are screened to make sure they’re fluent in English and that they are a good fit for the community — which includes explaining that not all of “New York” is representative of Manhattan. The students also provide their own spending money for expenses outside of the home. The program provides the medical and accident insurance for the student.

‘REWARDING EXPERIENCE’

David Williams, pupil personnel services director, has hosted students and said it’s a fulfilling experience.

“Hosting an exchange student is a rewarding experience for your whole family,” he wrote in an appeal for host families. “You’ll learn about another culture and language — without leaving home. You’ll start a lifelong relationship with your new ‘son’ or ‘daughter,’ and when your student returns home you’ll have a special friend in another country.”

The experience is deeper than a simple place to stay. It creates much-needed understanding in the world, helping us learn about other countries and other countries learn about us.

“If you have children, they’ll gain a broader perspective on the world, learning more about geography, communication and international cultures,” Williams wrote.

“If your children are young, they’ll probably love having a big brother or sister from another country. You will be a citizen diplomat, by creating positive impressions about America and Americans, breaking stereotypes and fostering mutual understanding and respect.”

Gratto said there are a number of international organizations looking to place students. The school system receives tuition for the student from the placing agency.

“They’re a great addition to our school system,” Gratto said. “There’s not a lot of diversity in Schroon Lake, so this opens our eyes to the rest of the world.”

Those interested in hosting a student can contact Williams for additional information at 518-532-7164, ext. 3298, or dwilliams@slwildcats.org.