Schumer raises hopes for village sewer plant money

× Expand Photo provided In a press conference held beside Lake George Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said he’d be urging state officials to commit more grant money to the pending construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, considering that local residents would otherwise be bearing a heavy debt burden. State Sen. Betty Little and Mayor Robert Blais (right) listen to Schumer’s observations about how important the purity of Lake George is to the region’s economy as well as to the entire state.

LAKE GEORGE | With wind whipping up waves on Lake George in the background Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer pledged his support in obtaining grant money to build a new sewer treatment plant that is expected to help keep the lake’s water pure.

About $7.2 million has been committed by the state toward the construction of the plant that is expected to cost between $22 million and $26 million — leaving Lake George town and village residents shouldering a debt that village Mayor Robert Blais has characterized as “crushing.”

After a short discussion with a half-dozen local officials in a nearby cruise boat, Schumer appeared to recognize the gravity of the situation.

He noted that it was “next to impossible” for the Village of Lake George’s 1,000 or so permanent residents to pay for the plant’s construction, considering the average annual household income is $41,000.

“I’m here to tell the residents of Lake George and entire Warren County that I’m going to do everything I can to secure funding for this great enterprise that’s so important,” he said, noting that Lake George officials and local residents had been leaders in protecting the purity of their waterways.

‘ALL HANDS ON DECK’

Schumer said all levels of government should be assisting the effort in keeping Lake George’s waters clean.

“It should be ‘all hands on deck’ — state, federal and local,” he said, pledging to lobby for more grant money.

“I will be calling the state’s executive branch and saying, ‘put this at the very top of the list.’”

He added that grants might also be obtained through the Northern Border Regional Commission, which offers assistance to communities of northeastern United States.

Eric Siy of the Fund for Lake George noted that securing money for the plant was vitally important, as Lake George was one of 12 lakes in the state being monitored for the spread of toxic cyanobacteria — although none has yet been found in Lake George. He echoed Schumer’s theme that all sources of grant funding needed to participate in keeping Lake George pure.

“All checkbooks need to be on the table,” he said.

State Sen. Betty Little, also participating in the press conference held on the village’s steel pier, said she believed more grant funding would be allocated to the plant from the $500 million in the 2019 state budget earmarked for clean water infrastructure projects.

“I’m confident we’ll get more money from the state,” she said.

Blais said that Lake George Village’s cooperation to date with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s mandates and deadlines — and committing to a $15 million loan — had blocked the village’s ability to get the grant money needed.

“At every turn, we’ve met up with roadblocks,” he said.

‘SHUT DOWN’

Blais added that the construction bids were due Wednesday — and if they totaled more than $22 million, the project to build a new sewer plant couldn’t proceed without additional grant money secured within the next 45 days, the time limit for bids to be accepted.

Town of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the pending sewer plant project would be “shut down” without additional grant funding, as the town’s 660 residents of the Caldwell Sewer District would be paying two-and-one-third times higher sewer fees with its present financing. He added, however, that he was optimistic more financial help would materialize.

“I’m very pleased to see Sen. Schumer here,” Dickinson said. “He’s shown his concern, and I strongly believe he will make something happen.”