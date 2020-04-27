Seagle announces cancellation of 2020 season

× Expand File Photo Seagle-canceled The Seagle Music Colony is Schroon Lake has canceled their 2020 program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHROON | Citing the difficulty of the decision, leaders from the Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake made the announcement Monday there would be no summer season.

The cancellation of the season is the first time Seagle has done so in the 105 year history if the program.

“With the health and safety of all those involved in Seagle Music Colony activities: artists, staff, patrons and audience members, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Seagle Music Colony summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a statement co-signed by general director Tony Kostecki and artistic director Darren Woods. “We agonized over this decision, but made it due to guidance from state and local officials, combined with the nature of our artists’ and staff members’ communal living at Seagle, and the high-risk demographic of a significant portion of our audience.”

They said the organization would seek to help those who work at the summer music residency program financially.

“One of the most difficult repercussions of our decision is the fact that much of our seasonal faculty and staff rely on the income they would have received during this summer for their livelihood,” the statement said. “To help alleviate some of their hardship, we have committed to providing them all with some financial assistance during this summer. With this in mind, and because this crisis will have a lasting financial impact on Seagle operations, we ask that if you have purchased tickets to our 2020 summer performances, you please consider converting your purchase to a tax-deductible donation to support our personnel and organization during this period of extraordinary uncertainty.”

Members of the Seagle staff will be reaching out to ticket holders and supporters, asking that supporters wait to be contacted instead of calling into the business because the permanent staff members are currently working from home.

“A member of the full-time Seagle staff will be in touch with all ticket buyers individually to review how you can convert your tickets to a donation, or credit your Seagle account for future ticket purchases,” the statement said. “Ticket holders may also elect to receive a refund, minus processing fees, to the payment method used for ticket purchase.

“Please know that we appreciate your support of Seagle and look forward to being able to share our good work with you again soon,” the release concluded. “While we are heartbroken we will not see you on the hill this summer, we know that once this crisis is over, the power that music and art have to help us heal will be critical to our collective recovery, and when that time comes, Seagle will be here.” ■