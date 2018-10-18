Search for fire training site narrows

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo provided Maps show potential sites for Fire Training Building. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo provided × 3 of 5 Expand Photo provided × 4 of 5 Expand Photo provided × 5 of 5 Expand Photo provided Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | County supervisors are working to find a site for the new Emergency Services fire training building.

Ongoing discussion looks to place the new firefighting simulation structure at a central county location, accessible to all fire companies.

Ideas on the table so far include a lot beside the Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department, a picnic area in Keene, a site near the Lewis Transfer Station, a location near the county highway garage in Lewis and a parcel on the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport.

No one area has been tested in any location.

Compaction tests are required for the concrete foundation.

The building can be erected as modular structure with live burn rooms and multiple story sections.

Some supervisors see benefits at one location or another.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler says the fairgrounds would be the best choice given the fact that Air One, the county’s air resupply vehicle, is stationed at Westport Hose Company No. 1.

The new fire training facility, Tyler said, would also accommodate Air One.

But Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said the fairground location might stymie training access.

“The fairgrounds are booked every weekend through summer,” Gillilland said of the potential conflict.

The county is also in the process of expanding event use at the fairground, which has Floral Hall, a grand stand and a race track among numerous barn and restaurant facilities.

Horse training and other race events require the central racetrack area to be kept open.

“It seems to me it is a mutually exclusive activity,” Gillilland said of fire training and spectator events at the fairground.

Tyler said firefighter training would be periodic.

He also said Westport would relinquish management of Air One if the training building is not placed at the fairground.

The new training center would be built using a $500,000 line-item grant from state Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury). It has to be spent by December of 2019.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish told supervisors the fire training simulator would be used fairly frequently.

After the meeting, Jaquish told The Sun that the structure is set up like a house or an apartment building with multiple floors.

It is built of fireproof materials, but is made with fire simulation areas and smoke conditions helping fire personnel learn to use of air packs, rappelling in fire, fire entry, smoke entry and many other training modules.

It would help fire companies build skill sets and increase the number of firefighters with advanced training.

“It’s absolutely a must-have,” Jaquish said. “We’ve been using Lake Placid’s fire training building, but it’s just too far for some firefighters in the southern end of the county given the amount of time for travel with the hours of training required.”

Training courses for firefighters can be lengthy, Jaquish said.

Basic firefighter operations, for example, take 88 hours per person to complete.

Firefighter 1 is 70 hours and Firefighter 2, with interior attack, is another 45 hours.

The new facility would be used for these courses along with the 109 hours it takes for each firefighter to complete Interior Operations with Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus.

“We need a fire training building for that,” Jaquish said.

Two primary conditions were identified for siting the firefighter training facility: proximity to the county’s center and a preference for county-owned property.

Jaquish said access to sewer and water infrastructure is important, but not mandatory.

“That would be needed if we add a training room,” Jaquish said.

Jaquish said the project has a four-month lead time to receive the building, which comes partially made in segments.

Supervisors asked Jaquish to find specific areas on property they’ve selected.

“Pick out other sites on the fairgrounds,” Tyler said, suggesting they keep the training center away from the racetrack.

“Test the sites (for compaction) and come back with a suggestion for one site with an alternative,” Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson said.

“We’re building as large of a structure as we can. If we have to do a lot of site work testing, we will run out of money,” Jaquish told The Sun.

The Fire Training Building Committee met after Public Safety discussion at the county on Monday.

The plan is to present options to the Ways and Means Committee members at the end of October.

Jaquish said he is hoping they can break ground next spring.