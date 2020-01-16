Searchers recover Mooers man’s body

PLATTSBURGH | Authorities said a Mooers man was running from a parole officer when he jumped into the frigid Saranac River Tuesday afternoon.

Searchers recovered Michael Trombly’s body late Wednesday evening, more than 24 hours after he ran into the icy waters near the Plattsburgh City Parking Lot on Broad Street, where he reportedly fled from a parole officer.

Plattsburgh City Police said the officer called 911 and had city police to the area within minutes, but authorities lost sight of Trombly in the water as he passed the Green Street pedestrian bridge.

City Police, along with city firefighters and Cumberland Head Cold Water Rescue crews, spent several hours searching the area before efforts were called off at dusk.

Deeming the search a recovery mission, City Police and members of the State Police Underwater Recovery Team and Adirondack Technical Rescue Taskforce returned to the area early Wednesday to resume their efforts.

Though evening darkness again hampered the search, State Police found sonar readings that led them to Trombly’s submerged body late Wednesday evening near the Dock Street boat launch.

Authorities publicly identified Trombly Thursday morning as family and friends now mourn his death.

No further information about the incident has been released. ■