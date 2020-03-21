Second and Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Essex County

× Expand File Photo EssexCountyPublicHealth_Logo

ELIZABETHTOWN | Two news cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Essex County. The Essex County Health Department (ECHD) learned of the second and third case on Friday evening and Saturday morning, respectively. The newly identified cases are a husband and wife who had travel history and had been self-isolating at home. Staff are identifying and reaching out to anyone who may have had close contact with the confirmed cases, which appears at this time to be limited. Any person who may have an exposure risk will receive information and guidance from ECHD.

“Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are immediately placed under a mandatory isolation order and are monitored daily by our health department,” stated Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for Essex County. “We not only confirm compliance with the isolation orders, we track the health of these individuals, ensuring their needs are being met throughout the duration of the isolation period”.

For most people, a COVID-19 illness will produce only mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Older adults and those with chronic conditions are at a higher risk of experiencing severe illness. "With three cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Essex County, it is a good time to remind residents to follow the recommended strategies to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19," noted Andrea Whitmarsh, Senior Public Health Educator and Public Information Officer at ECHD. "These steps include staying home as much as possible, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand-washing."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that mild cases be managed at home with guidance from your healthcare provider, to help reduce the spread of the illness. For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

“If you have a reason to believe you were exposed to COVID-19, we are asking that you stay at home and monitor your symptoms. Limit contact with other family members and use a separate bedroom and bathroom, if possible,” cautioned Beers. “Anyone with life-threatening symptoms should call 9-1-1”.

The Essex County Health Department is working closely with local hospital and healthcare partners, county agencies, and the state Department of Health to continue to respond to and manage the impacts from COVID-19.