Seeking advice

× Expand Hikers are enjoying the mountains, but without a parkwide plan some believe that use will be too concentrated in the High Peaks. Photo by Tim Rowland

RAY BROOK | Almost like flood waters, surges in hikers on certain days in the High Peaks overwhelm highways and trails, then recede to leave the towns and state with lots of cleaning up to do.

Piecemeal efforts to discourage overuse have had marginal success and on occasion have made things worse, officials say, largely because there is no overall park strategy to address the problem.

Towns and conservation groups have called for such a plan, and earlier this month, the state Department of Environmental Conservation bought into the idea, with the creation of a High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group. The group consists of more than a dozen individuals with strong connections to the park, representing a variety of interests.

“DEC has assembled a team of talented and committed people to work together to provide advice on a strategic approach that will support the Adirondacks’ local economies, protect the environment, and provide safe, quality recreational experiences for visitors,” DEC commissioner Basil Seggos said in a prepared statement.

The group will advise a formal strategic planning process, guided by Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner Judy Drabicki and led by Division of Lands and Forests Director Rob Davies and DEC Region 5 Director Bob Stegemann.

With 6 million acres, nearly half of which is in the Forest Preserve, there is plenty of room inside the park to spread out. But crowds tend to flock to the High Peaks in Essex County and Keene Valley in particular.

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson, a member of the advisory panel, said he’s optimistic about the panel’s chances for success, particularly because it indicates the state has recognized the problem, and an associated need to act. “There are no easy answers,” Wilson said. “But the governor got it right (in his call for better planning) and the fact that they’re carving out space on the panel for stakeholders is very positive.”

Keene appreciates the hikers, but recognizes the need to conserve the mountains that being them to the town in the first place.

“We’re hoping this is the beginning of a comprehensive plan for all stakeholders to help protect the park,” said advisory group member Teresa Cheetham-Palen, owner of Rock and River Guide Co., and a member of the Keene Town Board.

Cheetham-Palen said the advisory group will also allow diverse representatives to compare notes. For example, the Olympic Regional Development Authority may have some thoughts on crowd management. “They have to handle crowds that come to big sporting events, and they have it figured out,” she said.

The DEC’s goals for the plan, which is expected to be finalized in 2020, include the protection of the forest, maintaining safety along state highways, promoting high-quality recreational experiences and bolstering local economies. The first meeting of the group will be held in early December.

Intensive use of High Peaks trails has been growing, with no signs of leveling off, Wilson said. The state tried to limit parking on Rt. 73 through Keene Valley this summer, with limited success. Hikers parked further away and walked along the highway to the trailheads, parked in private neighborhoods or just ignored the no-parking signs altogether.

Compounding problems this summer, a bridge leading to a popular trail head into the High Peaks interior was closed due to bridge work, and hikers were shuttled from Marcy Field.

The state and town have had success managing the crowds when they know they’re coming, but the extra effort costs money, and crowd surges aren’t always easy to predict. Hikers have apps to chart things like weather and peak foliage, and tend to converge on the best days.

Wilson said there are indications that attempts to beat the crowds are creating crowds of their own. “We had eight Mondays that were just as busy as Saturdays,” he said.