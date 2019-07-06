Seeking safety

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga Middle School Students, borrowing a line from Mahatma Gandhi, look to bring about positive change.

TICONDEROGA | A recent survey of Essex County students found that school was the place they were most secure, while they felt far less safe in the community as a whole. And during a class discussion of things that caused them stress, students of Ticonderoga Middle School Spanish and Yoga teacher Heather York pointed to misgivings they had just walking through town.

“They have the Armory, but outside of that they didn’t feel like there was a safe place in the community to go,” York said.

So to fight back, the students created an event in June that included a march, supported by staff members Kathy Marshall and Phil Kneller, that began at the high school parking lot and ran down Lake George Avenue to the Bicentennial Park gazebo. Each of the students wrote their own speech, and spoke in front of a group of 40 people who attended the march. The keynote speaker was Lily Rasmus, sister of Liam Brown, who was murdered in Ticonderoga late last year.

“Her speech was very moving — what a role model she is,” York said.

Rasmus urged the students to empower themselves and work to eliminate things that are causing the town and its people harm.

York said students are particularly alarmed about drugs, and have seen overt evidence of drug use, such as spent needles, throughout town. The change has come over Ti in the 15 years since she began teaching here.

“This wasn’t even a topic 15 years ago,” she said. “They see a wound masked by alcohol, tobacco and other drug abuse. The students that coordinated the march wanted to have a park where they can have safe, carefree fun in. They wanted to be more proud of their town.”

York said the students liked the Mahatma Gandhi quote, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” and adopted “Be the change” as their motto. The yellow and black colors of the bee became their motto.

Students were supported by The Prevention Team of Ticonderoga and TiNADA, as they donated yellow ribbons embossed with the group’s motto that were handed out to participants in the march, and arranged for T-shirts made by Time Warp Treasures. The students designed their own logo, which includes Lake George between two lotus flowers.

York said the students plan to make the march an annual event.