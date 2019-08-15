Segundo-Clark guilty of murder, other charges

× Expand Photo provided Gustavo Segundo-Clark was found guilty of murdering his grandmother Ginger Clark.

PLATTSBURGH | Gustavo Segundo-Clark was found guilty Thursday of murdering his grandmother Ginger Clark.

Segundo-Clark was convicted on all six charges he was facing: second-degree murder; first-degree assault; second-degree grand larceny; third-degree grand larceny; criminal possession of a weapon; and tampering with evidence. He faces 15 to 25 years in prison.

The 25-year-old was arrested Nov. 22 in Syracuse after Ginger Clark, 73, was found stabbed to death in the Beekmantown home she shared with Segundo-Clark. Her car and credit card were missing; both were found with Segundo-Clark later that day. His trial at the Clinton County Courthouse began Aug. 7 and was originally expected to take up to three weeks.

Closing statements were made Wednesday morning, the sixth day of the trial. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Stitt, the prosecution, gave a recap of the “puzzle” they promised to put together for the jury. Over the course of the trial, they called in about 50 witnesses and more than 150 pieces of evidence.

Representing Segundo-Clark is Joe Mucia, who argued that Segundo-Clark was innocent. He accused the prosecution of leaving out pieces of their puzzle, and that due to lack of DNA and fingerprint evidence, along with a messy timeline, Segundo-Clark couldn’t have murdered his grandmother.

However, the prosecution was able to clear up the timeline with security camera footage and witness testimonies. The lack of fingerprints on the knife was due to the fact that Segundo-Clark had washed off the weapon in the upstairs bathroom, as admitted by himself. Mucia also argued that there were no fingerprints on the rug or sweatshirt, but a forensic analyst that the prosecution brought in said fingerprints aren’t tested on that type of material.

Other witnesses throughout the trial included law enforcement who worked with Segundo-Clark or the crime scene, doctors who worked on Ginger Clark’s body after her death, Segundo-Clark’s family members and his own counselor.

After closing statements Wednesday, the jury was dismissed to deliberate, which went into the next day. After rewatching the video of Segundo-Clark being interviewed by police, in which he admits to hurting Ginger Clark and scratching her hard on the neck, the jury went back into deliberation for an hour and a half before being finding him guilty on all charges.

Segundo-Clark is currently at the Clinton County Jail and will remain there until his sentencing at 11 a.m. Sept. 26.