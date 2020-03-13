Sembrich names new board member

Photo provided Judy Killeen Judy Killeen is the latest addition to the Sembrich Board of Directors.

BOLTON LANDING | Judy Killeen has been named to the Sembrich Board of Directors. She previously served as a member of the Opera Saratoga Board of Directors and is a founding member of the Friends of Up Yonda Educational Farm.

As a Lake George resident and opera aficionado, Sembrich board members viewed Killeen as a natural fit.

“[Judy] brings with her a passion for music and invaluable experience. She is an excellent addition to the leadership of the Sembrich,” said Sembrich Board President William Post Hubert.

Killeen holds a certificate in fundraising from the Tisch School of Philanthropy at New York University and a B.A. degree in journalism from the University at Buffalo, SUNY. She resides in Diamond Point with her husband. ■