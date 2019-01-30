Senate OKs mortgage tax renewal in Essex, Warren counties

× Expand File photo The state Senate on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 reauthorized Essex and Warren counties to again collect mortgage taxes.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The state Senate on Tuesday reauthorized Essex and Warren counties to resume the collection of mortgage taxes.

Essex County hadn’t collected the tax since November when a procedural resolution became stalled in the state legislature.

The county needs semi-annual permission from the state legislature to collect .25 per $100 on the full amount of the mortgage.

Half of the revenues go to the state, and the remainder is divided between the county and towns.

The lapse amounted to between $70,000 and $75,000 in lost revenue per month, said County Manager Dan Palmer, funds that are used to pay the bond on the Essex County Public Safety Building in Lewis.

The tax was first approved in 2006 and had previously been reauthorized numerous times.

The new expiration date is Dec. 1, 2021.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) blasted a system that allows “simple and straightforward home rule requests” to get caught up in “political gamesmanship.”

“The Senate had approved both bills individually and the Assembly grouped a bunch into one omnibus bill, but because these extenders passed in different forms in the two houses of the Legislature, they couldn’t be sent to the governor for approval,” said Little in a statement.

Warren County’s mortgage tax was first adopted in 2008, and will now be extended until Dec. 1, 2020.

The bills passed the state Assembly on Tuesday.