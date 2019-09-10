Senior center envisioned for Town of Chester

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Town of Chester Town Hall The Chester Municipal Center is under consideration as the location for a new senior center — which could offer a variety of daily activities for those 60 and older — because the building already hosts a variety of services for area residents and visitors. A group of local citizens have formed a steering committee to share and pursue ideas for programming for a senior center, as town officials advised that programs should be explored and developed before space in the municipal center is committed to the initiative.

CHESTER | A movement is now underway to establish a senior center in Chestertown that will offer a variety of activities geared for area residents in their 60s and older.

Craig Leggett said last week that Linda Muench has been working toward the initiative for some time, and that Ava Ashendorff proposed to the town board at their July meeting to establish a senior center.

Ashendorff has stepped forward to chair the steering committee to found the group, Leggett said.

An initial meeting of the group is to be held in late August, and one of their first decisions to be made is whether the group will encompass Horicon — as so many of the activities in the region are already joint efforts of the two towns.

Leggett said that the board heard requests to locate the proposed senior center at the town of Chester Municipal Center, but town officials suggested that programming and group organization occur first before space is allocated.

A spare room on the second floor of the municipal center has been envisioned as a prospective home base for the group, as town mealsite, the town library, the Chester Wellness Center and other community service groups and located in the municipal center.

In the meantime, the steering committee for the senior group may meet in the Chester Municipal Center auditorium or Dynamite Hill Lodge, Leggett said, noting that if the group’s initial activities draw a robust number of people, that he will be seeking grant funding to renovate a room at the municipal center as their headquarters.

He added that he had visited the Luzerne Senior Center, located in the Lake Luzerne town hall, and that many people over 60 were busy with a variety of activities, and they appeared to be enjoying socializing, games and other pursuits.

Meunch said this week that the seniors group would likely host informative programs, craft sessions, blood pressure clinics, as well as host speakers on health, wellness and financial topics. Most prominently, however, would be regularly schedule social get-togethers for sharing memories, news and perhaps card games.

“We are looking to appeal to a lot of people,” she said. “Many area residents are just alone and would enjoy company.”