Seniors treated to meal, gift certificates at luncheon

× Expand Photo provided Members of Warren-Hamilton County Office of the Aging served up a meal and handed out gift certificates to guests at the annual Seniors Holiday Luncheon.

Photo provided The Long Lake Community Chorus performed a selection of holiday music from their recent concert.

LONG LAKE | The annual Seniors Holiday Luncheon was held at the Long Lake Town Hall on Dec. 20 with more than 65 guests dining on food prepared by the Warren-Hamilton County Office of the Aging.

Colleen Smith, head chef of Long Lake’s program, along with assistant Amber Clark, spearheaded the effort.

The duo prepared ham, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, scalloped potatoes and dessert.

Volunteers from the community helped set tables, register guests for the Santa gift raffle, deliver meals and serve the guests.

The Long Lake Community Chorus, led by accompanist and director Judy Garrison, performed a program of Christmas music featuring highlights from their recent concert.

Santa Claus arrived and handed out gift certificates donated by the Town of Long Lake and supplemented by area businesses.

Gifts certificates were awarded to:

Hoss’s Country Corner, $25, Lorraine Spengler;

Adirondack Growl and Grub, $25, Griffin Farr and Thomas Scahill;

Turner’s Pizza, $25, Betsy Comeau;

Heckman Engines, $25, Ruth Howe;

Incapahco Art Song Studio, $25, Peggy Wadecki;

Shear Images, $25, Donna Mundinger;

Long Lake Diner, $25, Brian Nadeau and Bill Kunzman;

Adirondack Hotel, $25, June Musmerci and Marty Furlong;

Helms Village Store, $25, Dick Farr;

Ironwood Custom Works, $25, Declan Farr;

Dina Kennedy Reiki, $25, Luzerne Rockwell;

ADK Trading Post, $25, Sue Kunzman;

Long View Lodge, $50, Margaret Jonasch included additional $25 donation;

Ali Baba’s Liquor, $25, John Mulligan;

Bozak & Son’s Garage, $35, Bob Kentile — full $35 donation by Bozak’s;

Jason Modzier Contracting, $25, Carol Day;

Thunder Lane Property, $25, Leslie Modzier;

Adilaska Kennel, $50, Madison Tallon — full $50 donation by Adilaska Kennel;

Silver Spoon Jewelry, $25, Laura Young;

Stewart’s Shops, $25 to Doug Blodgett, Mary Marcell, Bobbi Nadeau and Mike Small;

Town of Long Lake Long Lake Hors D’Oeuvres Tour, Feb. 22, $65 value to Pat Sullivan.