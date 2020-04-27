× Expand Photo Provided Mary Pearl Valcour Brewing Company Valcour Brewing Company Owner Mary Pearl recently delivered meals to Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh. In early April, the local restaurant and brewery launched a GoFundMe campaign to help feed those serving on the local frontlines and has since served nearly 500 meals with the community’s support.

PLATTSBURGH | When the current social crisis hit the region, the owners of Valcour Brewing Company, family, and staff sprang into action.

Spread across the country, the eight children of Jack and Maggie Pearl came together in their parents’ honor and created a special weekly fund to help feed those serving on the local front line.

As word of their efforts spread, supporters of the local restaurant and brewery stepped forward wanting to help and staff created a GoFundMe page to help boost the cause.

In just two weeks, the effort raised $1,100.

“This money is going directly toward sending meals to those essential workers that are continuing to keep us safe through COVID,” manager Danielle Schwartz said recently while thanking the community for their continued support.

“This is our way of showing our appreciation and support.”

So far chefs, owners, and staff have crafted and delivered nearly 500 meals.

Valcour has already donated to Plattsburgh City Police, Meadowbrook Healthcare, 911 dispatchers, and several units at University of Vermont Health Network-CVPH Medical Center, including the Emergency Room, Intensive-Care Unit, Women and Children’s Center, Radiology and Environmental Services.

Staff deliver the meals twice a week and are continuing to accept donations and ideas on where to serve next.

Information:

Those interested in donating can go to Valcour Brewing Company’s Facebook page for the link to the GoFundMe or go directly to gofundme.com/discover and search “Meals through COVID”.

For more information, call (518) 324-BEER.